Texas A&M Aggies 'Locked In' For Vanderbilt Series
At this point, it should be pretty safe to say that Michael Earley's debut season as the Texas A&M head coach is not going as he nor the players envisioned as of now.
After being swept by the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend, the team was able to rebound afterwards and run rule the Texas A&M-Corpus Christ Islanders Tuesday night by a score of 17-7, thanks to a pair of home runs and five runs batted in by St. Mary's transfer catcher Bear Harrison.
Fast forward 48 hours later, and the Maroon and White are hitting the road for their first away conference series of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores, looking to give their iffy season a turnaround as conference play is now upon them.
And head coach Earley believes that the team is more than capable of kickstarting that turnaround this weekend.
"In baseball, this is just how it works, it is the swing of a bat and then the plays, and you have got to make those plays, and we haven't been doing that consistently," Earley said during an interview with TexAgs Live. "I'll never accept a loss, losing is not the standard here, and definitely getting swept at home is not the standard and never will be."
"I told the team a couple of days ago, like, 'I can say all these things to you about how good we could be and where we are going because I truly believe it. I'm not lying to you.' And they believe it, too. They're locked in and they are ready to go. We had a great practice last night and we are ready to roll tonight."
The Aggies will look to improve on their 11-9 record and score their first SEC win of 2025 when they take on No. 22 Vanderbilt in game one Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.
