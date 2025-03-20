All Aggies

Texas A&M Aggies 'Locked In' For Vanderbilt Series

The Aggies head to Nashville for their first road series of the 2025 season.

Aaron Raley

Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) hits a RBI single against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images
Jun 19, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Kaeden Kent (3) hits a RBI single against the Florida Gators during the ninth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

At this point, it should be pretty safe to say that Michael Earley's debut season as the Texas A&M head coach is not going as he nor the players envisioned as of now.

After being swept by the Alabama Crimson Tide this past weekend, the team was able to rebound afterwards and run rule the Texas A&M-Corpus Christ Islanders Tuesday night by a score of 17-7, thanks to a pair of home runs and five runs batted in by St. Mary's transfer catcher Bear Harrison.

jace
Jun 17, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Jace Laviolette (17) takes third base against the Kentucky Wildcats during the sixth inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images / Steven Branscombe-Imagn Images

Fast forward 48 hours later, and the Maroon and White are hitting the road for their first away conference series of the season against the Vanderbilt Commodores, looking to give their iffy season a turnaround as conference play is now upon them.

And head coach Earley believes that the team is more than capable of kickstarting that turnaround this weekend.

"In baseball, this is just how it works, it is the swing of a bat and then the plays, and you have got to make those plays, and we haven't been doing that consistently," Earley said during an interview with TexAgs Live. "I'll never accept a loss, losing is not the standard here, and definitely getting swept at home is not the standard and never will be."

"I told the team a couple of days ago, like, 'I can say all these things to you about how good we could be and where we are going because I truly believe it. I'm not lying to you.' And they believe it, too. They're locked in and they are ready to go. We had a great practice last night and we are ready to roll tonight."

The Aggies will look to improve on their 11-9 record and score their first SEC win of 2025 when they take on No. 22 Vanderbilt in game one Thursday night at 6:00 p.m.

Join the Community:

You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI

MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Baseball