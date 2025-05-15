Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs: Preview, How to Watch, Listen
The Texas A&M Aggies have two more chances to prove to the college baseball world that they are worthy of fighting for a national championship.
The first of those two opportunities comes this weekend in Athens, GA when they combat the No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs in a three-game series starting on Thursday.
The Aggies come off of a series to forget against the Missouri Tigers at College Station this past weekend. Instead of the easy breeze most fans expected, they instead received not just a series win from the Tigers, but an outright sweep, giving Missouri their first three conference wins of the year.
As the Aggies started the first game off strong in the first three innings, they fell apart offensively throughout the remainder of the game and the weekend, only mustering two runs on four hits in the remaining 24 innings of the weekend, as the Missouri Tigers were producing offense that made it seem like Shohei Ohtani or Aaron Judge joined the team for the weekend.
The going will not get any easier for Michael Earley's squad, as the Bulldogs currently are ranked No. 10 in the D1Baseball.com rankings, and boast a 27-3 home record for the 2025 season.
Texas A&M, however, is no stranger to upsetting top SEC teams at their home parks. That's how they got the ball rolling on their 2025 season, defeating No. 1 Tennessee in Knoxville and No. 2 Arkansas in Fayetteville.
The Bulldogs will also be looking to bounce back after losing a series to the Alabama Crimson Tide in Tuscaloosa and will look to improve on their 40-13 season record.
As the Bulldogs likely already have a regional hosting on lock, the Aggies will look to play spoiler against Wes Johnson's team and carry some momentum into the SEC Tournament next week, where their playoff fate will truly be determined.
Here is how to tune in to the regular season finale from the Peach State:
WHAT: Texas A&M Aggies at No. 10 Georgia Bulldogs
WHERE: Foley Field, Athens, GA
WHEN: Thursday, May 15 at 5:00 PM, Friday, May 16 at 5:00 PM, and Saturday, May 17 at 11:00 AM
HOW TO WATCH: SEC Network
HOW TO LISTEN: 1620 AM/94.5 FM, TAMU Sports Network, SiriusXM 190