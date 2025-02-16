All Aggies

Texas A&M Baseball Places New Media Restriction on Players

Players from the No. 1 Texas A&M Aggies baseball squad will not be available to speak to the media should they suffer a loss during the 2025 season.

Aaron Raley

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images
Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M infielder Kaeden Kent (3) hits a grand slam in the top of the seventh inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Best of luck to anyone hoping to get a Texas A&M Aggies baseball player's thoughts after losing a game during 2025.

First brought to light by The Athletic's Sam Khan Jr., the Texas A&M media policy now states that the Aggie baseball players will be unavailable for postgame interviews following games that result in a loss.

Thankfully, that hasn't been an issue for Texas A&M media so far, as the team has gone two-for-two on the year with recent wins over the Elon Phoenix. And with the high expectations for the Aggie squad in 2025, there shouldn't be too many games that end in losses for the team to begin with, so maybe this isn't as big of a concern as some may suspect.

jace laviolence
Jun 23, 2024; Omaha, NE, USA; Texas A&M Aggies right fielder Jace Laviolette (17) celebrates after hitting a home run against the Tennessee Volunteers during the first inning at Charles Schwab Field Omaha. Mandatory Credit: Dylan Widger-Imagn Images / Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

But are the players really the big issue following losses?

In his postgame press conference after finishing runner-up to the Tennessee Volunteers in the 2024 College World Series, then-head coach Jim Schlossnagle went on quite the tirade when being asked about taking the vacant baseball head coaching position at Texas, going off on a reporter and even going as far as to dismiss the question as "selfish."

And we all know what happened the next day after that infamous press conference.

Media debacle aside, this should not take away from the high expectations that the coaches, the media, and the 12th Man hold for the 2025 Texas A&M Aggies baseball team as they look to head back to Omaha and this time, bring back some hardware to College Station.

The Aggies will finish out their opening series with the Phoenix on Sunday at 1 p.m. CT from Blue Bell Park.

