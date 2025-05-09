Michael Earley Praises 'Natural Progression' Of Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher
If you were to ask a college baseball fan or analyst to name a current Texas A&M starting pitcher, the first name that you will get will most likely be Ryan Prager.
And this makes sense, given that he has proven himself as the Aggie ace despite a shaky start to this season and turned down a third-round selection by the Los Angeles Angels in the 2024 MLB Draft to return to College Station.
But little do many know that behind Prager in the starting rotation sits another standout southpaw pitcher, junior Justin Lamkin.
Lamkin, a native of Corpus Christi, TX, has proven himself as a reliable arm to begin a ballgame since transitioning to a starting pitcher from the bullpen in his freshman year in 2023, and has already set a career high for innings pitched, earned run average and strikeouts in 2025.
And head coach Michael Earley couldn't be more pleased.
"He's developed a lot, and a lot of it was expected just because you think about the natural progression of a pitcher, but he's well exceeded all of that," said Coach Earley to the media Wednesday. "The first time I saw him pitch was this summer when I got the job here, I saw him pitch down in Georgia and got to meet him and just his demeanor and his character. There's really no secret to success. It's just hard work and putting your head down, and he's just been the epitome of that."
Earley also praised the maturity and growth of his young arm, as well as the junior pitcher's work ethic.
"It's been awesome to see him grow as just a person and a player, but all credit to him," said Earley. "He's never stopped working, his mentality has never changed, he was mature as a freshman, he took his lumps like most freshman do but he always got back up. He just continues to get better and that guy is going to have an outstanding rest of the season. He's got a huge future ahead of him."
Coach Earley also gave a nod to pitching coach Jason Kelly, whom he referred to as "more than just a pitching coach" and believes he is the biggest aspect of what has turned the Aggie pitching around this season.
"I think the biggest part about 'JK' is that he's so much more than a pitching coach. He's really good at all aspects of the game and I think his biggest strength and why I wanted him here is just the mental side of the game and working guys through stuff and our pitching department as a whole has just been awesome, and JK's the leader of that."
Earley, Lamkin, Kelly, and the rest of the Aggie baseball team will look to continue their hot streak as they combat the Missouri Tigers at home this weekend on added rest, just one week before the regular season comes to a close.