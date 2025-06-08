Texas A&M Aggies Land New Outfielder From Transfer Portal
With the Texas A&M Aggies likely losing junior outfielder Jace LaViolette to the MLB Draft and junior outfielder Jamal George to the transfer portal, the Fightin’ Farmers have made a move to fill their hole in the outfield.
Florida Atlantic standout outfielder Jake Duer has committed to the Aggies out of the transfer portal, per D1Baseball's Kendall Rogers.
Duer was in the midst of a breakout season before his season was cut short with an injury. He was hitting .428 with 11 doubles and two home runs in his 34 games.
The Flower Mound, Texas native already has some connections within the program. Freshman outfielder Sam Erickson is also Flower Mound native and Duer was teammates at FAU with recent A&M commit Michael “MJ” Bollinger Jr.
Prior to FAU, Duer spent two seasons at Texas Christian. As a Horned Frog, Duer did not see the field much. As a sophomore, he had one designated hitter appearance where he drew one walk on four plate appearances. His freshman year, Duer started four games at designated hitter and saw moderate success in his appearances.
Duer’s commitment comes the same day as George’s decision to enter the transfer portal. The Aggies get a chance to replace George with a strong bat, which is huge with LaViolette leaving for the draft and graduate third baseman Wyatt Henseler out of eligibility. Duer maintains the lefty presence in the A&M lineup.
On top of losing George, six other Aggies have declared for the transfer portal, including right-handed pitcher Kyrin LeBlanc, catcher Hayden Crites, outfielder Nathan Tobin, left-handed pitcher Austin Vargas, catcher Jacob Galloway and right-handed pitcher Isaac Morton.