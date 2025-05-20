Texas A&M Aggies LHP Justin Lamkin Honored With Weekly Award
The Texas A&M Aggies as a team have struggled mightily in recent weeks, but there was one silver lining to their dismal performance last weekend against the Georgia Bulldogs.
Friday night, during the team's 6-0 victory over the No. 10 team, left-handed starting pitcher Justin Lamkin turned in the game of his life at Foley Field in Athens.
Lasting the entire nine innings, Lamkin held the Bulldogs scoreless while only allowing three hits and striking out 15 Bulldogs in what ended up being his first collegiate complete game shutout.
In addition to securing his team their final conference victory in the 2025 season, Lamkin also earned an individual accomplishment, being named the SEC Pitcher of the Week in the process.
Lamkin's win against the Bulldogs was his first in five starts and came just over a week after head coach Michael Earley praised the Aggie junior for his development and maturity on the mound.
"He's developed a lot, and a lot of it was expected just because you think about the natural progression of a pitcher, but he's well exceeded all of that," said Coach Earley about the lefty. "The first time I saw him pitch was this summer when I got the job here, I saw him pitch down in Georgia and got to meet him and just his demeanor and his character. There's really no secret to success. It's just hard work and putting your head down, and he's just been the epitome of that."
In his three years in College Station, Lamkin has totaled 40 starts, 255 strikeouts, and an opponent batting average of .236.
It will be a while before Lamkin decides whether he wants to take his talent to the next level or stick around for his final year in College Station, but whichever journey he chooses, his personal skill will be sure to dazzle any fan who watches the Corpus Christi native at work on the bump.