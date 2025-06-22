Texas A&M Aggies Pitcher Enters Transfer Portal
The transfer portal giveth, and the transfer portal taketh away.
After Texas A&M baseball landed three major additions through the transfer portal in pitchers Ethan Darden, Carson Bailey, and infielder Chris Hacopian, it is the Aggies’ turn to suffer a loss at the hands of the portal. Right-handed pitcher Luke Jackson has entered the transfer portal, D1Baseball’s Kendall Rogers reported via X on Sunday.
The sophomore from Austin, Texas recorded one win with a 5.89 ERA in 18 appearances in 2025. In 2024, Jackson had two starts, eight appearances and a 5.40 ERA. When Jackson first arrived in Aggieland, he was slated to become a quality starter for A&M before inconsistency derailed that train. He worked his way into a steady bullpen role, but could not work his way into a starting role.
Jackson will be spending his summer participating in the Cape Cod League, where he will be sporting a Chatham Anglers uniform. In his single start so far this summer, he has recorded a 2.25 ERA while allowing one hit and one run in four innings pitched.
The Cape Cod League is a summer baseball league comprised of current NCAA baseball players across all levels of play.
Jackson becomes the sixth Aggies pitcher to throw his name in the transfer portal hat. He joins Isaac Morton, Blayne Lyne, Houston Tomlinson, Kyrin LeBlanc and Austin Vargas.
With year two of the Michael Earley era in College Station set to take place next season, it will be the first time in three seasons that Jace LaViolette will not be suiting up for the Aggies. Despite the massive loss, the Fightin’ Farmers seem to be in a good spot for next season, especially with their transfer portal additions.