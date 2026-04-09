Texas A&M Baseball Faces Key Issue as SEC Gauntlet Looms

More than half way through its 2026 campaign, Texas A&M baseball has been leaps and bounds ahead of what it was a season ago in the first year under head coach Michael Earley. After battling through constantant Southeastern Conference sweeps and mid-week turmoil, the Aggies were down and out quickly before even truly taking off.

This season, however, the Maroon and White have won two straight SEC series with its most daunting test yet awaiting them as they take on the No. 2 Texas Longhorns for the first home reminder of the 2024 season, where former head coach Jim Schlossnagle took them to the College World Series finals.

However, while the offense is one of the best in the entire country, pitching has been the main reason that A&M has been struggling, and it may not be too early to say that such a problem will be the Aggies undoing in the future for a potential postseason run.

Down-right dismal pitching

Jun 9, 2024; College Station, TX, USA; Texas A&M pitcher Shane Sdao (38) throws a pitch during the first inning against Oregon at Olsen Field, Blue Bell Park Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images | Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

It's no exaggeration to claim that A&M has become an almost one-trick pony so far this season, as its offense has shown the moxie and strength to slug through almost any competition. On the flip side, the Aggies' pitching staff has fallen far below the necessary benchmarks to make a long and deep push into the postseason so far this year.

Not to mention that starting pitching has been an easy passage for opposing batters, as of the 38 eligible starters in the SEC, redshirt junior pitcher Shane Sdao and junior pitcher Weston Moss come in at 36th and 37th in conference, respectively, averaging a 6.09 ERA between the Friday and Saturday starters as of April 7.

Some slack is picked up heavily by sophomore pitcher Aiden Sims, who as the reigning SEC Pitcher of the Week pitched a seven-inning shutout against Vanderbilt to hold an offense that had scored nine homers in its last two games to zero runs off of three hits. The Forney native is undefeated thus far, with a team-low 3.32 ERA and adds some help on Sundays, calling into question if he should be the Friday starter from now on.

Two-out hits and two-strike hits have been back-breakers for the Aggies so far this year, and A&M has allowed the most home runs in the entire conference with over 40 long balls going yard off of its plethora of starters and relievers.

Ultimately, the Aggies' path in the postseason will depend on their ability to curb offensive pushes, but do they have enough to stop more titans in the conference? Only time will tell the answer.

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