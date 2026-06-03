Texas A&M Baseball Lands Its First Transfer, and It Is a Familiar Name

For the first time since 2012, the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team failed to reach the super regional round while hosting its own regional. The maroon and white faced a devastating loss to USC on June 1, dropping back-to-back games despite needing one win to advance.

The Aggies have been quick to act since being eliminated. Texas A&M moved on from pitching coach Jason Kelly, and head coach Michael Earley is certainly on the hot seat.

With the transfer portal open, the Aggies wasted no time adding their first name, and it is an athlete who is very familiar with College Station, Texas.

Jack Bell Returns to Texas A&M After 2-Year Hiatus

Texas A&M Aggies second baseman Jack Bell and shortstop Ali Camarillo celebrate after defeating the Florida Gators to make it to the championship at Charles Schwab Field Omaha on June 19, 2024. | Dylan Widger-Imagn Images

If Texas A&M wants to return to the College World Series, sweeping changes must be made. The Aggies got active, and they added a player who knows what it takes to get to Omaha, Neb.

Jack Bell, a versatile infielder who spent the last two seasons with the TCU Horned Frogs, announced on his Instagram that he was transferring to Texas A&M. For him, it is a homecoming after beginning his career with the Aggies in 2024.

As a freshman, Bell played for the Jim Schlossnagle-led Aggies team that finished the season as the College World Series runners-up. He appeared in 19 games, starting three, and played in four postseason games. He played in Game 2 of the championship series against Tennessee.

After that season, he transferred to TCU, where he has further developed his game. He hit .303 for the Frogs in 2026 and had a .942 OPS. In his college career, he has 12 home runs and 62 RBIs while drawing 39 walks as a junior.

One area where Bell will impact the Aggies is as an infielder. He is a skilled and versatile player, lining up at second base, third base and shortstop for Texas A&M and TCU. He had a .957 fielding percentage in his career with the Frogs and started 86 games.

Texas A&M could lose infielders Chris Hacopian and Gavin Grahovac to the MLB draft this offseason. It will be a busy summer for the Aggies, who have to find answers both on the field and in the staff after falling short of the super regional.

Bell is the Aggies’ first step toward that goal. While questions persist about Earley, he brought back a player from the Schlossnagle era who could benefit a team that will look plenty different in 2027 than it did in 2026.

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