Texas A&M Just Sent a Strong Message to the Rest of College Baseball

The Texas A&M Aggies were the story of the college baseball world last year, but not for good reason. Ranked as the preseason number one team, they would go on to miss even making a regional appearance.

Now the Aggies could once again be the story of the college baseball world, but this time for much better reasons. Riding high off the weekend results, they welcomed former head coach Jim Schlossnagle and his Texas Longhorns back to College Station and ran them out after winning two games on the weekend.

It was a signifcant marquee win for head coach Michael Earley, and more importantly, a message to the rest of college baseball that the Aggies have found their identity, and they're all the way back.

No Denying

Texas A&M Head Baseball Coach Michael Earley

Everyone knew that when the Longhorns made their return to town against the Aggies, the energy and the stakes would rival that of a super regional. After being swept in Austin last year, it was the Aggies' turn to dominate the series, winning 9-8 in the first game and 11-4 in the second. Game three would be canceled, preventing the Aggies from sweeping, but the message had already been sent.

The Aggies are number six in the NET rankings, number 12 in the RPI, and tied for second place in the SEC with bitter rivals the Longhorns. While you could look at their 5-6 Quad 1 results as a negative, two of those came against the top team in the conference, and one of them was against the UCLA Bruins, who are looking like one of the most dominant teams that college baseball has seen.

Outside of that, they are 7-1 in Quad Two games, and 15-0 in Quad Four, taking care of "lesser" opponents that the Aggies would be expected to, based off of the talent level of the team. They aren't a complete team though, still with some lingering question marks regarding the pitching, but the Aggies will flat out, out-hit their opponents, as they have proven capable of.

They rank fourth in runs per game (9.88), 16th in batting average (.318), third in OBP (.454), and third in SLG (.590). Their team ERA, which sits at 4.85, is less than half the runs they score per game, making them one of the most feared teams for opposing pitchers. They continue to show they can hit elite pitching as well, which is what makes them so dangerous, given that to make it to Omaha is all they will face.

The Aggies will need to answer some questions regarding their pitching, but for now, the message is clear: This team will out-hit you, and they aren't the pushovers from last year, Earley was just late, but he's here now.