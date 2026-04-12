No. 18 Texas A&M Strikes Early To Take Series vs. No. 2 Longhorns

The No. 18 Texas A&M Aggies assured their rise in the weekly ranks with likely the sweetest series win they've gotten all year, defeating the No. 2 Texas Longhorns by a score of 11-4 in a game that included a near two-hour appearance from Mother Nature.

After the delay in the first inning, the Maroon and White wasted no time racking up the runs, and Texas spent the rest of the game playing catch-up, but couldn't even get close to their rivals in the end.

Gavin Lyons took his fifth win of the season during his relief of starting pitcher Aiden Sims, and now the Aggies will get to put the cherry on top and go for the sweep Sunday afternoon.

Texas A&M Takes Series at Home Over Texas Longhorns

Texas A&M pitcher Aiden Sims on the mound. | Texas A&M athletics

Like last night's contest, the Longhorns would strike first with a run scored after A&M shortstop Boston Kellner had a tough time handling a worm burner on the ground.

Also like last night, however, Texas A&M did not wait around in terms of response, and Nico Partida would rip a double down the third base line to score two runs and give the Aggies an early 2-1 lead.

Then came the rain, sending the players and coaches scurrying to the dugout and the spectators to the ballpark's concourse.

After an almost two-hour delay that featured a showing of the Masters Tournament on the left field scoreboard and what seemed like the entire A&M baseball team helping the field crew with the tarp due to the downpour, play resumed at last.

After Terrence Kiel II took a walk to load up the bases, catcher Bear Harrison came through with an RBI double similar to that of Partida's, right down on the left field line, scoring two more runs to put the Ags ahead 4-1.

The fun didn't stop there for the Aggies, though.

Boston Kellner hopped aboard the basepaths to load up the bases again, and Gavin Grahovac would wipe them clean with a three-run triple to extend the lead to six runs, and Caden Sorrell's following double would score Grahovac easily to cap off an eight-run first inning for Michael Earley's club.

The Longhorns would try to come back, with Aiden Robbins launching two home runs and Josh Livingston also sending a pitch into the bleachers, but the lead was too great to overcome, as a sacrifice fly in the third inning by Kellner and a two-run homer by Sorrell in the sixth would give the Aggies the 11-4 win over their rivals.

Sorrell's home run, his 17th of the season, put him in sole position of seventh place all-time in Texas A&M program history with 40 career long balls.

"It's definitely an honor," Sorrell said to the media after the game about hitting his 40th. "It definitely felt great, but I'm not really focused on it much, you know. I'm just trying to take it all one game at a time and build them up with time."

Sorrell and the rest of the A&M offense have now put up 20 runs in the past two games against the Longhorns, the most in any two-game sequence ever since Jim Schlossnagle took over head coaching duties.

The Aggies will now look to break out the brooms and complete the sweep of their rivals and former head coach at 1:00 PM Sunday, where head coach Michael Earley says that Weston Moss is "likely" to take the mound.

Top Performers

Caden Sorrell: 3-5, 2B, HR, 3 RBI

Gavin Grahovac: 2-5, 3 RBI

Gavin Lyons: W, 4.1 IP, 3 H, R, 5 K

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