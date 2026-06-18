Texas A&M Lands Another Talented Pitcher From Transfer Portal

Texas A&M head coach Michael Earley and the Aggies have already made the college baseball transfer portal headlines once this week, but now more portal news is coming out of College Station.

Thursday afternoon, just mere days removed from picking up catcher Nate Savoie from the Clemson Tigers, it was announced that the Aggies had landed another transfer in Texas State Bobcats pitcher Wade Cooper, a name that the team should be all too familiar with.

Cooper made his announcement official with a post on his official X account, and should be a pickup that new pitching coach Barry Enright will be licking his chops at.

Texas A&M Lands Texas State's Wade Cooper From Transfer Portal

Texas A&M Aggies outfielder Caden Sorrell (13) rounds the bases after hitting a home run. | 12thMan.com | 12thMan.com

Though the Aggies scored a 9-6 win over the Bobcats at Blue Bell Park in March of this year, the Bobcats would get the better of their fellow Texas school three weeks later in San Marcos with a shocking 9-8 win.

The pitcher that recorded the save that night? None other than Cooper himself, who struck out Wesley Jordan and Bear Harrison over the 1.1 inning-long outing.

No place I’d rather be 👍 pic.twitter.com/Wy8UBktLOy — Wade Cooper (@Wade_Cooper21) June 18, 2026

Cooper eventually would make the move from the bullpen to the starting rotation, and the Bobcats would even meet the Aggies for a third time as they took part in the College Station Regional, where the hosting team would exact their revenge from early April in the form of a 17-2 manhandling of the team.

Toeing the rubber as a true freshman, the Del Rio, TX native posted five saves and 73 strikeouts in 66.2 innings pitched across the 2026 season, ending up with a 7-3 record.

As mentioned before, Cooper is the third arm joining the Aggies this offseason, along with Johnny Nuanez from Wichita State and Jase Evangelista out of UNLV.

Cooper has seen firsthand how rowdy Blue Bell Park can get in the heart of battle, and chances are that he probably could have done without the student section in Section 203 of the ballpark trying to get into his head by screaming and chanting his first name at him over and over again.

All joking aside, it's no secret how much pitching held back the potential of the 2026 Texas A&M team, and now that they have one of the arms that got the better of them, Earley and the Ags are ready to flip the script on the mound in 2027.

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