How Arch Manning Performed in Longhorns' Upset Win vs. Texas A&M
Sometimes, it's not how you start, it's how you finish.
That was the tale of the game for Arch Manning and Texas on Friday night, as the sophomore quarterback and the Longhorns offense rebounded in a big way in the second half to stun the third-ranked Texas A&M Aggies 27-17.
Aggies' defense flummoxes Manning and the Longhorns in the first half
Manning got off to a slow start, completing just eight of his first 22 passes in the game. The New Orleans native was bothered by an Aggies pass rush that sacked him twice and was in the pocket for much of the contest. Manning also seemed to struggle with Texas A&M's blitzes, both in terms of his pre-snap recognition and during the play, as he was unable to get into a rhythm with Aggies coach Mike Elko constantly switching up between rushing four and sending extra heat at the Texas QB.
But even amid his struggles, Manning showed his toughness by continuing to stand in the pocket and take hits. He also utilized his legs to escape the Aggies' pressure when they sent extra rushers, and to expose the Aggies when they rushed just four.
As a result, Texas was very much in the game, trailing by just seven points heading into the locker room at halftime.
Manning sparks second-half comeback with pair of touchdowns
After completing just eight of his first 22 passes, Manning completed six of his final seven passing attempts while leading the Longhorns down the field for touchdowns on three of its six drives in the second half. Notably, Texas was able to get the running game going with halfback Quintrevion Wisner, who rumbled for 155 yards on the ground, opening up opportunities downfield for Manning. And he was up to the task, looking more confident in the pocket while decisively getting the ball downfield to his receivers.
Then, with the Aggies climbing right back into the game with a touchdown to cut the Texas lead to just three points, Manning authored what is arguably the biggest play of his career to date.
On a third-and-3 from the Aggies' 35-yard line, Manning took a direct snap, ran right up the middle and exploded through the hole past the Aggies’ defense for a 35-yard touchdown run, sending the crowd at Darrell K Royal Texas Memorial Stadium, including his father Cooper, into a frenzy.
While it was far from his best game of the season, Manning again showed the traits that make him such a tantalizing prospect.