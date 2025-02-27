Michael Earley Provides Update on Injured Texas A&M Star
Injuries continue to plague the Texas A&M Aggies baseball team.
Having already lost star Gavin Grahovac for the season, Texas A&M was hoping to get back Caden Sorrell sooner than later to help mitigate that loss. Unfortunately, according to head coach Michael Earley, it will still be some time before Sorrell sees the field again.
“I don't anticipate him being available this weekend or maybe even the next so we're just going to kind of try to see where we're at with him," Earley said after the team's loss to Texas State.
Earley had already indicated that they are not going to rush Sorrell back into the lineup earlier this week.
Fortunately, for the Aggies, freshman Terrence Kiel Jr. is waiting in the wings to pick up that slack.
"He's gonna have to be 110% for us to play him, and right now, the way (Kiel Jr.) is playing, there was never a rush anyway, but I just want to be super diligent," Earley said. "I told him, 'You're going to play a majority of the season,' and I know it sucks right now, especially at the beginning, but we're going to be super smart and cautious with him."
Despite having only one at bat vs. Texas State on Tuesday, the Aggies and Earley are extremely confident in Kiel. Last weekend for the Aggies vs. Elon, Kiel stepped in for an injured Sorrell and put together a solid stat line, ending the weekend with four hits, three RBI, and a stolen base.
Either way, no matter how long it takes for Sorrell to get healthy, Earley is not going to rush it.
"The way (Kiel) is playing, there was never a rush (to get Sorrell back), but I just want to be super diligent," Earley said. "I told him, 'You're going to play a majority of the season,' and I know it sucks right now, especially at the beginning, but we're going to be super smart and cautious with him."
Last season, Sorrell exploded onto the scene, hitting .275 with a .369 OBP and .555 slugging percentage in 62 games. In 214 total plate appearances and 182 at bats, Sorrell scored 44 runs with 50 hits and 43 RBI, along with 11 home runs. He also finished the year with eight doubles, three triples, and nine stolen bases to his name.
Suffice it to say, the Aggies will want him back sooner than later.
Join the Community:
You can follow us for future coverage by subscribing to our newsletter here. Also, be sure to like us on Facebook @AllAggiesOnSI & follow us on Twitter at @TAMUAggiesSI
MORE TEXAS A&M AGGIES NEWS:
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Star Shemar Stewart Answered 'Questions' at Senior Bowl
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies' Von Miller Faces Uncertain Future With Buffalo Bills
MORE: Texas A&M Aggies Fall Out of Top 10 of AP Poll
MORE: Kirby Smart Flames 'Champion of Fireball' Johnny Manziel
MORE: Two Texas A&M Aggies Selected in First Round of On SI's Mock Draft