3 Players to Watch When Tennessee Hosts Texas A&M

Don’t blink.

This game is going to be so fast that the eyes might be a little dry trying to keep up with the pace of play.

It will be super fun to watch Tuesday evening at Thompson-Boiling Arena between Texas A&M and Tennessee men’s basketball. It’s coach Bucky McMillan’s team facing a Rick Barnes program that is excited to play one of the upper echelon teams in the SEC right now.

Pay close attention to these three players who might impact the outcome of the game, as the Aggies hope to do whatever it takes to limit the points scored against the Volunteers.

Ja’Kobi Gillispie, Guard

Jan 6, 2026; Knoxville, Tennessee, USA; Tennessee Volunteers guard Ja'kobi Gillespie (0) moves the ball against the Texas Longhorns during the first half at Thompson-Boling Arena at Food City Center. Mandatory Credit: Randy Sartin-Imagn Images | Randy Sartin-Imagn Images

As the leading scorer for the Volunteers, Ja’Kobi Gillispie has been one of the main building blocks this team has fed off of this season, and when he heats up, it seems like the rest of the team does. He brings electric plays to this team.

In a way, he is like the engine to this team. If he get gets running, the rest of the team is normally fueled, but at times, a few parts might break down. That hasn’t happened much this season.

From the field, the senior from Greenville, Tennessee, is going 43.7 percent from the field to go along with his 2.9 rebounds and 5.5 assists. From deep, he is a threat, shooting 36.3 percent. Trips to the free-throw line are normal for him, too, where he goes 88.7 percent from the line. His season-high came against Texas, so there are not many questions about what he brings day in and day out.

Nate Ament, Forward

The ball flies loose from Tennessee forward Nate Ament (10) while defended by Texas guard/forward Dailyn Swain (3) in an NCAA college basketball game on January 6, 2026, in Knoxville, Tenn. | Saul Young/News Sentinel / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

One of the several big guys inside is Nate Ament, the 6-foot-10 athlete who excels at winning his matchups thanks to his height and long arms, which can easily sink his shots. As a very highly recruited kid out of high school, the freshman is already doing things that not many others in college basketball are doing right now.

His numbers are fantastic and will only continue to trend upward as the season moves on and gets closer to the SEC Tournament. Right now, he is shooting 40 percent from the field and 28.8 percent from downtown. He knocks down his free throws, is quick in his decision-making, and works in the paint. He’ll give A&M trouble underneath because of the size mismatch, so expect Ament to be heavily involved.

J.P. Estrella, Forward

Size is going to be an advantage for Tennessee against A&M, and J.P. Estrella is another example of the height that could be a problem for any opponent that faces a Barnes-coached team. Listed at 6-foot-11, the Scarborough, Maine native makes a ton of noise when he steps on the floor, and he’ll hope to contribute, creating an early lead for a cushion.

Statistically, the sophomore is doing a great job of making the most of the minutes he earns. Barnes gives him a fair amount of playing time, averaging around 14 minutes per game. It will be interesting to see how he is used given McMillan's constant substitutions, which will be a curveball for Estrella.

From the field, he is shooting 69 percent, averaging 9.7 points per game, along with 4.8 rebounds per game. He’s good in transition, can cut to the basket, and will draw the whistle, where he is 70.8 percent from the charity stripe. Watch out for the No. 13 to make a difference against the Aggies.