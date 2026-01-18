3 Takeaways From Texas A&M's Win in Austin

The Texas A&M Aggies were able to avenge their first conference loss against the Tennessee Volunteers last Tuesday with a win over the Texas Longhorns at the Moody Center in Austin Saturday night, 74-70.

Rashaun Agee clocked in another double-double, and the Aggies took the lead early in the first half and never handed it back to their rivals, no matter how close it seemed that the Burnt Orange was to coming back.

In the end, the Ags reigned supreme and clutched their first win over the Longhorns in the state capital for the first time since the 2002 season.

The Notebook: Three Takeaways

Texas A&M Aggies forward Rashaun Agee (12) dunks against Texas Longhorns guard Jordan Pope (0) during the first half at Moody Center. | Dustin Safranek-Imagn Images

Rashaun Agee Does It Again

For the fourth time in the past six contests, A&M forward Rashaun Agee recorded a double-double, this time with 17 points and 11 rebounds Saturday, continuing to show his presence as a playmaker for the Aggies in the short amount of time he and the rest of the team have been a part of the team.

Thanks to his professional-level performances, Agee is close to averaging a triple double for the season, with 13.3 points and 8.7 rebounds so far in the 2025-26 season, and the Aggies are undefeated whenever Agee scores in double figures in points and rebounds, except for their overtime contest to the SMU Mustangs where Agee scored 13 points and 11 rebounds in the 93-80 loss.

History Does NOT Repeat Itself in Austin

And Texas A&M couldn't be happier for it.

Last year's visit to Austin saw the Aggies up by 20 points late in the first half, only for the Longhorns to ride the comeback and take the 70-69 win with a layup by Tramon Mark with three seconds left to stun the Maroon and White.

Thankfully, that wasn't case Saturday night, but it seemed like the stars were aligning for it to happen again, as the Aggies built up a double-digit lead midway through the second quarter, and then it was like the Longhorns couldn't miss, and had there been a few more minutes on the clock, a repeat of last year could've definitely been in store.

However, Jacari Lane was able to sink the free throw that made it a four-point game and completely dashed Texas' chances for victory, moving the Aggies to 4-1 in conference play.

"Bucky Ball" Continues To Shape Into Form

The assist numbers were slightly down for the Aggies, only getting 14 on the night, but the three-point percentage was right at 40, and the shooting was much more efficient as the game went on, making over half of their field goals on 27-of-53 shooting.

After just under 20 games, Bucky McMillan's game plan seems to be translating over to College Station just fine, with the occasional struggles at the three-point line and slight inconsistencies at the charity stripe.

Texas A&M will look to keep its momentum rolling in conference play as it takes on the Mississippi State Bulldogs back home in College Station at Reed Arena Wednesday night at 8:00 PM.