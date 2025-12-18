Miami vs. Texas A&M Prediction, Odds and Key Players to Watch for College Football Playoff First Round
One of college football’s few one-loss teams will host a playoff game at Kyle Field this weekend. No. 7 Texas A&M will face No. 10 Miami as a 3.5-point home favorite on Saturday with a chance to rebound from its loss to No. 13 Texas. The Aggies are up for a real test against the ACC’s top scoring defense.
Texas A&M has a well-rounded offense, but fell well short of its usual production through the air or on the ground against the Longhorns. Marcel Reed was held without a passing touchdown for just the second time this season and Reuben Owens II was limited to just 3.7 yards per carry.
The Hurricanes have won the battle up front all year. Will that remain the case in the College Football Playoff?
Here’s our full betting breakdown ahead of kickoff.
Miami vs. Texas A&M Odds, Spread and Total
Spread
- Miami: +3.5 (-110)
- Texas A&M: -3.5 (-110)
Moneyline
- Miami: +146
- Texas A&M: -176
Total: 51.5 (Over -106/Under -114)
Odds courtesy of FanDuel Sportsbook
Miami vs. Texas A&M How to Watch
- Date: Friday, December 19
- Game Time: 12:00 PM EST
- Venue: Kyle Field
- How to Watch (TV): ESPN
- Miami Record: 10-2
- Texas A&M Record: 11-1
Miami vs. Texas A&M Key Players to Watch
Miami
Carson Beck: Beck has thrown 11 touchdown passes with one pick during Miami’s current four-game winning streak. He’s tallied at least three touchdown passes in three straight contests. The Hurricanes quarterback's completion percentage (74.7) is one of the best in the country and he’ll need to be efficient against one of the SEC’s better pass defenses. The Aggies don’t give up a ton of passing yards on defense, but have given up 16 passing touchdowns with just three interceptions this year.
Texas A&M
Marcel Reed: Like Beck, Reed was once in the mix as a legitimate Heisman Trophy candidate. He notched multiple passing touchdowns in five straight outings before losing to Texas. While he hasn’t rushed for a score in five games, his legs could be an important factor in this matchup. Reed is among the SEC’s leaders in passing yards (2,932) and touchdown passes (24 and can shred elite defenses when he’s on. He’ll likely have to if Miami continues to stuff the run and only give up 86.8 yards on the ground per game.
Miami vs. Texas A&M Prediction and Pick
Texas A&M has the better record on paper but has had a lot of close calls this season against lesser teams.
The Aggies haven’t covered in three straight games and are just 2-5 against the spread at home this year. It doesn’t appear like Kyle Field is giving the favorites that much of an advantage.
Texas A&M dropped to 0-1 against the spread against teams with a top-10 rushing defense when it lost to Texas and also failed to cover against an Auburn team that’s given up the 11th least fewest rushing yards (1,192) in the country. The Aggies did cover against Notre Dame, but that was when the injured Le’Veon Moss was active and leading the backfield.
Miami is built to dominate in the trenches and can use its defense to power itself to an upset victory.
PICK: Miami moneyline (+146 at FanDuel Sportsbook)
