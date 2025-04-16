All Aggies

4-Star Big Man Transfer Emerges as Texas A&M Target

After a quiet freshman year, the former four-star big man enters the portal with Texas A&M emerging as a top contender.

Diego Saenz

Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers center Peyton Marshall (21) reacts after a dunk against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. Mandatory Credit: Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Feb 1, 2025; Starkville, Mississippi, USA; Missouri Tigers center Peyton Marshall (21) reacts after a dunk against the Mississippi State Bulldogs during the second half at Humphrey Coliseum. / Wesley Hale-Imagn Images
Missouri’s highly touted freshman center, Peyton Marshall, has entered the transfer portal, per his announcement on X.

“After a lot of thought, prayer, and conversation with my family and those I trust the most, I have decided to enter my name in the NCAA Transfer Portal.”

The news came shortly after the Tigers picked up transfer center Shawn Phillips from the Arizona Wildcats, crowding the big man room.

Marshall, a 7-foot, 300-pound big man, played limited minutes in his lone season in Columbia, averaging just 1 point and 1.1 rebounds in a mere 4.4 minutes per game. While his numbers seem mediocre, Marshall’s upside remains undeniable.

A four-star recruit in the class of 2024, Marshall was ranked No. 70 nationally, No. 8 in Georgia, and the No. 16 center in his class. 

The Athens native led Kell High School to its first-ever state championship as a junior in 2023, earning 5A Player of the Year honors before transferring to Overtime Elite for his senior season.

As one of the blue-chip recruits in Missouri’s 2024 class, the big man was never given the opportunity to fully tap into his potential. Now, he’s taking his talents to the portal.

Peyton Marshall from Missouri squares off against Florida Gators
Florida guard Will Richard (5) pokes the ball away from Missouri center Peyton Marshall (21) during the first half of their quarterfinal game of the SEC Men's Basketball Tournament at Bridgestone Arena in Nashville, Tenn., Friday, March 14, 2025. / Denny Simmons / The Tennessean / USA TODAY NETWORK via Imagn Images

Enter Bucky McMillan and Texas A&M basketball.

The Aggies are in desperate need of size and athleticism. They are in need of players, period. 

The current A&M roster features three players: North Alabama transfer guard Jacari Lane, four-star freshman guard Jeremiah Green, and Kansas transfer forward Zach Demence

With no current big men on the Aggie roster, Bucky McMillan may be inclined to use A&M’s extensive resources to pull the trigger on a promising talent such as Peyton Marshall.

