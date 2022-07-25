Texas A&M Reveals 2022-23 Non-Conference Schedule

Texas A&M Aggies men's basketball revealed the 2022-23 non-conference schedule for the team Monday, as the Aggies and coach Buzz Williams now know who they'll be up against for the first part of the season.

Here are the opponents:

vs. Texas A&M-Kingsville - Friday, Nov. 4

vs. Lousiana-Monroe - Monday, Nov. 7

vs. Abilene Christian - Friday, Nov. 11

Myrtle Beach Invitational - Nov. 17 - 20

@ DePaul - Friday, Nov. 25

vs. Boise State (in Fort Worth) - Saturday, Dec. 3

vs. Oregon State - Sunday, Dec. 11

@ Memphis - Saturday, Dec. 17

vs. Wofford - Tuesday, Dec. 20

vs. Northwestern State - Tuesday, Dec. 27

vs. Prairie View A&M - Friday, Dec. 30

The Aggies have some quite winnable games against smaller opponents at home but have a flurry of interesting matchups as well.

Traveling to face a Big East foe like the DePaul Blue Demons is never easy, despite the team finishing with a 15-16 record last season.

Another road game against the Memphis Tigers and coach Penny Hardaway is arguably the toughest matchup on the slate. The Tigers finished with a 22-11 record last season and came up just short in March Madness against the No. 1 seed Gonzaga Bulldogs in the Round of 32.

The Aggies, who suffered a one-point loss in the NIT title game to the Xavier Musketeers this past season, were controversially left of the 64-team pool in the NCAA Tournament in March.

But A&M coach Buzz Williams has already been retooling his roster with transfer talent in preparation for a season where the Aggies will need to see more consistent success in order to compete in March Madness. The additions of Arkansas guard Khalen "KK" Robinson, Mississippi State guard Andersson Garcia, Wichita State guard Dexter Dennis, and Michigan State forward Julius Marble II will give the Aggies a much different look next season.

