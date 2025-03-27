What Are The Biggest Needs For Texas A&M Basketball Heading Into 2026?
The Texas A&M Aggies' 91-79 loss to the Michigan Wolverines in the round of 32 in the 2025 NCAA Tournament did more than end the Aggies' campaign for a national title.
It ended one of the best eras of basketball that the home crowd at Reed Arena has ever seen, and perhaps the best under Buzz Williams.
With a team that will no longer boast prized players such as Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III, Manny Obaseki, or Hayden Hefner next season, where do the Maroon and White go from here in men's basketball?
The core group named above that also included players such as Andersson Garcia and, for this year, and Zhuric Phelps, led the Aggies to 94 wins on the hardwood, a trio of NCAA Tournament berths, and two SEC Tournament finals, and also included Texas A&M's all-time leading scorer.
Honestly, though. How much better could you get?
The challenge this offseason could not be more difficult for Buzz Williams, but the Aggies are not the only team facing this issue.
And Williams is well aware of that.
"That's just what this has become. I mean, pick a team. I think they had four graduate transfers. Any team. I think what we've tried to do is just because everything is happening at such a fast rate, is how can I be present in that moment and how can I help everyone within the organization to be present in that moment?" said Buzz Williams to On3. "I'm incredibly proud of everyone, not just the players, the staff. I'm proud of our accomplishments throughout their tenure, including this year."
As the NCAA Transfer Portal for basketball players opens Monday ahead of the Sweet Sixteen, the coach prepares to set out in search of replacements for his highly acclaimed senior class.
"Every coach knows the portal starts officially Monday, and so I'm assuming we'll travel tomorrow. I would think our staff is way ahead in regard to where I need to go and who I need to call and what I need to do," said Williams. "Like any coach, you want to put together the best roster with the right people that you can per year and build for the future sort of thing, I don't know how much that applies, but I think our staff has been good, and each year I think we have been a little better in how we've assimilated our roster."
We mostly likely will have to wait until next season to see whether Buzz Williams strikes gold on the next Wade Taylor or not, but with the legacy and tradition built by the class of hoopsters before, the incoming class of Aggies should be able to pick back up where they left off in the 2025-26 season.