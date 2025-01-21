'Made Good Progress!' Texas A&M HC Buzz Williams Speaks On Wade Taylor's Recovery
The 2024-25 season has been one of peculiarity for Wade Taylor and the Texas A&M Aggies.
The December 20 contest against Houston Christian saw Taylor absent from the starting lineup for the first time since coming to College Station.
Taylor had hobbled off the court in the Aggies previous win on December 14 over the Purdue Boilermakers, and head coach Buzz Williams decided to play it safe and give his starter a break.
The Maroon and White held their own easily, though without their star guard, knocking off Houston Christian 77-45. Taylor was on the floor for the next contest eight days later.
Fast forward two weeks later, and the same situation was brought upon Williams and the Aggies, as Taylor suffered another injury in the Aggies' January 4 win over the Texas Longhorns.
Taylor was out for the next game, a comeback win over the Oklahoma Sooners, and then was out for the next two games, which resulted in losses to the Alabama Crimson Tide and the Kentucky Wildcats.
Just as fans were beginning to really question the severity of Taylor's undisclosed injury, no. 4 was back in the starting lineup Saturday night as the Aggies took down the LSU Tigers in College Station.
Taylor didn't miss a beat in his return, scoring 12 points, grabbing four boards as well as four assists.
When asked about Taylor's preparation leading up to the LSU game, Williams again played it safe and followed doctor's orders in relation to his star.
"Yeah, we just kind of follow whatever the doctors have as far as protocol relative to whatever the specificity of the injury is. He has made progress since the Sunday after Texas, but it has been marginal," Williams said. "He's kind of following his own itinerary different than us, but I think he's made good progress. He was able to practice completely yesterday."
When asked about the ovation Taylor received upon his return, the Aggie coach had a simple response.
"I would clap for him if I was a fan."
Williams, Taylor, and the rest of the Aggie hoops team hit the road to take on the Ole Miss Rebels in Oxford Wednesday night.
