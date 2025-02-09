Texas A&M Aggies' Buzz Williams Makes Bizarre Comparison for Henry Coleman III
The Texas A&M Aggies certainly have a flair for the dramatic this season.
In a high-stakes SEC showdown against the Missouri Tigers on Saturday, the Aggies found themselves tied in the dying seconds, when Wade Taylor IV hit a dramatic three-pointer to lift the Aggies to a 67-64 win. A&M is now 8-2 in games decided by five or fewer points this season, and several of those games have been decided in the final seconds.
Taylor IV was undoubtedly the focus of the game, but another Aggie deserves credit for his contributions. Sixth-year player Henry Coleman III was a beast on the boards with 16 rebounds, 12 of them on the defensive end. He had 10 rebounds more than any other player in the game, and 12 more than any of his teammates.
After the game, Aggies head coach Buzz Williams, always the entertainer, heaped praise upon the veteran forward, both on and off the court. When discussing the latter, Williams hilariously compared Coleman to former President Barack Obama. Yes, really.
“He has two incredible parents,” Williams said. “… He’s the NCAA men’s basketball representative. He’s the only three-time in a row commissioner appointed, committee for student-athletes. When you think of what Barack Obama was at 22, that’s who Henry is. Just an unbelievable human being, already graduated from college. Everything about his life is pure.”
Coleman likely won't be taking part in any elections soon, and he has another decade before he can even run for president, but he was certainly an authority on the court Saturday. He set a career-high in rebounds, and in his coach's eyes, it was the best performance of his entire six-year career.
“I actually thought, just because I’ve known him for a long time even prior to coming to College Station, I thought it was his best college game from start to finish and the impact that he had," Williams said. "I would say this year, that’s the most he’s played in any game.
“In November and December, the analytics really loved him,” Williams said. “But since we made the change because of injuries two weeks ago, we adjusted where he started and that’s given us a little different dimension but only because of his ability to execute and swing between both. Not just offensively but also defensively.”
