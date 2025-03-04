Buzz Williams Raves About 'Best Ever' Aggie Wade Taylor IV
The No. 22 Texas A&M Aggies will be honoring eight senior players before their contest with the top-ranked Auburn Tigers Tuesday night, and amongst the group of eight will be star point guard Wade Taylor IV.
There's no denying the impact that the Dallas native has made since arriving to College Station in 2021, leading the Aggies to a pair of NCAA Tournaments and closing in on the all-time Texas A&M scoring record, the senior only needing 25 points over the next two contests to claim possession.
Taylor's ball-handling, three-point ability, and overall leadership have wowed the College Station crowd over the years, and many fans would consider Taylor amongst some of the greatest to ever don the Maroon and White at Reed Arena.
Head coach Buzz Williams, however, would take it one step further and say that there is no greater Aggie hooper than Wade Taylor IV.
"I personally think that what four (Taylor) has done here in his tenure, whether you talk about the wins of the program, his accelerated path and what he means to each of the teams he's played on, I know it's not the only record he'll break, but it's maybe one of the most known," Williams said. "I think he's the best player that's ever played here when you add in all of those ingredients."
Williams did speak of the doubts that many had when Taylor was being recruited to College Station, but the doubt has since been put to bed thanks to his accomplishments.
"I know there's been many other great players. I don't think anybody would've thought that when we were recruiting him," Williams said. "And then I think, back-to-back first-team all-league players going into his senior year? All of the things he's accomplished? I personally believe he's deserving of them."
Players like Acie Law, DeAndre Jordan, and Alex Caruso have come and gone in Aggieland, and after what Taylor has produced on the hardwood the past four years, it should be safe to place the guard amongst the all-time great Aggie hoops stars.
