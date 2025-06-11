Bucky McMillan Addresses Goals, Challenges in 1st Year As Texas A&M Coach
It's rebuilding time for the Texas A&M men's basketball team, and first-year head coach Bucky McMillan certainly has had his work cut out for him in his short tenure as the lead man in College Station.
Not only did the Aggies lose most of their team due to their seniority, but the two key players that remained followed former head coach Buzz Williams up to Maryland to join the Terrapins' basketball team.
Nevertheless, the new Aggie hire is willing to make his first year count on the hardwood, not just chalk it up to a rebuild this early.
The mastermind behind "Bucky Ball" joined Jon Rothstein on his CBS Sports podcast and was very optimistic about where his feelings were regarding his first year in College Station, especially when he was asked about the team's expectations regarding the NCAA Tournament, and if it was a realistic goal for the team at this point in time.
"Yes, I certainly think it is," McMillan told Rothstein. "This is about this group coming together with lots of new faces. I always expect to be in the NCAA Tournament, and I expect that when we get there to win there. All the guys we've recruited think the same way."
McMillan also praised the competitiveness of the SEC and his team, having come over from the Southern Conference during his time with the Samford Bulldogs.
"It's a great league to be in. If you can compete at a high level in the SEC, you've got a chance when the majority of teams are making the tournament," said McMillan. "Being in this league, you'll be tournament-ready. This is a place that can win championships in the SEC."
The former Samford coach was not afraid to hype up his first team that he's putting on the court of Reed Arena, and even offered a little explanation to his unique style of play.
"We're a good shooting team. When you have that, you're capable of beating anybody. It's a team you'll see make over 20 threes in a few games this season. To make a run in the tournament, you have to be able to shoot. We have multiple guy who could shoot over 40 percent from three-point land," McMillan said.
"It's really up-tempo basketball. We shoot a ton of threes. You see more of it now in basketball than 15 years ago."
The 12th Man will get a chance to see "Bucky Ball" first-hand when the Aggies kick off their season in the fall of this year.