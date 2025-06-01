All Aggies

Bucky McMillan Adds to New Texas A&M Aggies Basketball Staff

Bucky McMillan continues to develop staff as he brings Neb Exantus from Samford as Director of Player Development and Personnel.

Mar 21, 2024; Salt Lake City, UT, USA; Samford Bulldogs head coach Bucky McMillan during the first half in the first round of the 2024 NCAA Tournament against the Samford Bulldogs at Vivint Smart Home Arena-Delta Center. Mandatory Credit: Rob Gray-Imagn Images
Bucky McMillan continues to add essential staff to the Texas A&M men's basketball roster with his latest addition being Neb Exantus. Exantus served as the Samford assistant coach under McMillan since 2020, leading the Bulldogs to four consecutive 20-win seasons.

Exantus began his coaching career in Division II with Southern New Hampshire University where he developed two All-Conference players, before heading to Samford in 2020 as a graduate assistant.

At Texas A&M, Exantus is hired on as the Director of Player Development and Personnel, a role in which he is expected to excel. Exantus has a solid reputation for his player development, work ethic, and recruiting as well.

East Texas A&M Lions guard Camerin James (10) passes the ball against Texas A&M Aggies forward Chris McDermott.
Nov 8, 2024; College Station, Texas, USA; East Texas A&M Lions guard Camerin James (10) passes the ball against Texas A&M Aggies forward Chris McDermott (14) during the second half at Reed Arena. The Aggies defeated the Lions 87-55. Mandatory Credit: Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images / Maria Lysaker-Imagn Images

Before his time at the colligate level, Exantus coached at the nationally ranked West Oaks Academy in Orlando, Florida developing many players for the next level. Exantus worked with Showtime Ballers and Team Breakdown, some extremely competitive AAU programs in which he was able to work with NBA-level talent.

During his time at Samford, he served as the assistant coach for Bucky McMillan for four years, during which Samford excelled to having a 20-win season each of those years.

In the 2024-2025 season, Samford finished the year with a 22-11 record overall and a 12-6 record in the Southern Conference. The Bulldogs' offense was a nod to coach McMillan's shooting success and development, as they scored over 100 points five times this season, winning four of those games.

The Bulldogs had success playing at home with a 13-3 record, which should play to new Aggies' McMillan and Exantus with the backing of the loud 12th Man. This stop will mark Exantus' third college, second in Division I, and will be his fifth consecutive season coaching under Bucky McMillan.

