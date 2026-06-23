Texas A&M's PJ Haggerty Ranked Among Best Players in College Basketball

One of the new faces coming to Aggieland for the 2026-27 campaign was shown some respect as he made the cut into the top 60 players for the upcoming college basketball season.

It was PJ Haggerty, and he was given a favorable spot on this list created by the College Basketball Report. He was No. 34 out of the top 60 players who made it.

Haggerty was a recent addition who hit the transfer portal after spending time in Manhattan, Kansas, playing for Kansas State, and did a phenomenal job of getting to the basket and keeping his offense functional.

Now, he’ll have a brand-new opportunity to shine under head coach Bucky McMillan after spending time with his former head coach, Jerome Tang. With a fresh start at a school that reached the NCAA Tournament this past year, it is a shot for him to continue showcasing his talent in the SEC and work in a “Bucky Ball” system known for its fast-paced, elite defense.

Haggerty’s Impact

Feb 25, 2026; Fayetteville, Arkansas, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Bucky McMillan looks on against the Arkansas Razorbacks during the first half at Bud Walton Arena. Mandatory Credit: Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images | Nelson Chenault-Imagn Images

Over the four years the Crosby, Texas, native has played collegiate basketball, he has played a role and made a difference with every program he has been with. This will be his fifth stop after playing at TCU, Tulsa, Memphis, and Kansas State. Now, Texas A&M.

Throughout that span, he shot 70 percent or better at the free throw line and shot 47 percent or better from the field. In three of those four years, he also averaged five or more rebounds and 3.7 or more assists. To add to that list, there were three seasons in which he averaged 1.2 or more steals. Pretty impressive.

He finds ways to get open and knock down shots from numerous spots on the court. He has a nice ability to track down the basketball and balance out the offensive and defensive rebounds, which will definitely help out this group of players on A&M’s squad.

There is not much hesitation when he touches the basketball, and he is smart with his decision-making. He can drill his three-point shots as well as knock down those easier shots. He’ll attack downhill, draw contact, and locate his teammates, swinging it out to them efficiently.

In his career, he has appeared in 103 games and has remained healthy. The 6-foot-4 star averaged 21 points with 33.4 minutes, going 48.6 percent from the field and 33.9 percent from downtown.

It is obvious he is a lethal player and can bring an offense to the next level, which he is set to do this season with the Aggies. Given the work he has put in, he deserves a better slot than No. 34 on that list, but he is set to prove to the critics that he is dynamic and dangerous all around the floor.

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