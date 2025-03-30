Buzz Williams Leaving Texas A&M Aggies? First Domino Falls as Maryland Job Opens
Could Buzz Williams have coached his final game as the Texas A&M Aggies head basketball coach? That is the question on everyone's mind Sunday as the first domino fell toward him leaving College Station for another job.
As first reported by Jeff Ermann of InsideMDSports, now former Maryland head coach Kevin Willard has accepted the same job at Villanova. The move from the Terrapins to the Wildcats had been rumored over the past week, even as Willard was coaching Maryland on their NCAA Tournament run to the Sweet 16.
Maryland now becomes one of the top coaching vacancies this offseason, as Willard leaves behind a program that just finished the season 27-9 overall and 14-6 in the Big Ten. It was the best season the Terrapins have had since 2015, when they also went 27-9 before losing to the Kansas Jayhawks in the Sweet 16.
There shouldn't be a shortage of candidates for the Terrapins' vacancy, and if a recent report turns out to be true, then the Aggies's very own Williams could be a candidate.
On Thursday, the Field of 68's Jeff Goodman reported that Williams would be open to leaving Texas A&M for the job at Maryland.
"Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams trying to get involved in Maryland if/when it opens, source told Field of 68," Goodman said on X.
Well, the "if" and "when" are settled. Maryland is in a coaching search following Willard's departure, and it could lead them to hire Williams.
The 52-year-old just completed his sixth season in College Station, where for the third year in a row, he helped the Aggies earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He's compiled a 120-73 record in College Station and is fresh off a 23-11 season that saw him take the Aggies to the Round of 32, the farthest they've made it with him at the helm.