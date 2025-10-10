Former Spanish Pro Joins Texas A&M Under Bucky McMillan
With the 2025-2026 basketball season tipping off within the month, Texas A&M guard Rubén Dominguez was able to catch up with the media and talk about the upcoming season in Aggieland. After leaving the pro league to come play for coach Bucky McMillan, Dominguez is excited for his first year wearing the Maroon and White.
"It was a long way with the visa and stuff but since the end of my season, we were kinda talking about it and yeah I was really excited to come here," Dominguez said. "We finally made it happen so yeah I'm really happy to be here."
After playing basketball overseas and representing Spain, Dominguez felt like playing for coach Bucky would be the perfect opportunity for him to provide not only for himself, but for his family as well.
"I think it has changed a little bit, the situation," Dominguez said on his decision to leave professional basketball. "Of course, with NIL like it's a big opportunity to change my life, my family's life, and this is me just being honest. But also the work they do here, I now realize how important and how good it is for me to be here and grow as a person and as a player."
How Dominguez Will Make An Impact At Texas A&M
For any basketball player, the end goal is normally to make it to the NBA. Dominguez spoke a little bit on what it means to come to College Station and how his journey to the NBA starts here, especially after having much experience playing basketball in Spain.
"There's a lot of people coming to our practices, our workouts, you know," Dominguez said. "We don't have that in Spain, we do sometimes, but not as much."
Leaving Spain for College Station is something that not many people can say that they have done, but when it comes to fully embracing 'Bucky Ball' it seems like it can be worth it.
"I've been in Vegas before for a training camp like six years ago, but that's all. I've never been in this state before," Dominguez said about being in Texas.
When it comes down to McMillan, there must be something extremely special about him to be able and take Dominguez out of professional basketball in Spain to come to College Station, Texas to play college basketball as a 22 year old.
"We were talking about this when he was recruiting me," Dominguez said. "His play style is like all I'm looking for like for me you know it's just playing fast, like high volume of possessions."