Former Texas A&M Guard Turning Heads at NBA Summer League
After finishing his college basketball career with Texas A&M in 2023, Dexter Dennis has had quite the journey as he continues his NBA journey. Dennis, who played in four games with the Dallas Mavericks during the 2023-2024 season, is currently spending his summer in Las Vegas with the San Antonio Spurs at the NBA Summer League, mastering his craft.
Going back to his lone season in Aggieland during 2022-23 as a graduate student, Dennis certainly was a key to a 25-10 season under head coach Buzz Williams. Dennis started in all 34 games for the Aggies that season.
And with NBA Summer League nearing its end, Dennis is impressing once again
Dexter Dennis Impressive in NBA Summer League
Headed into Tuesday's slate of games in Las Vegas, Dennis led the NBA Summer League in 3-point percentage with a whopping 81.8 percent, making nine of 11 attempts from beyond the arc, according to TexAgs.
At Texas A&M, Dennis was able to average 28.7 minutes played per game, shooting .392 from the field paired with a .310 from behind the arc. The 6'5 guard was incredible on defense for the Aggies as he recorded 21 blocks, 26 steals and 150 defensive rebounds.
In his one season with Mavericks, Dennis had 22 points in his four games played, with one block, eight defensive rebounds and one offensive rebound, before heading down to the NBA G League.
Dennis has been a key player in the NBA G League, making a name for himself as he has played for four different teams and has played in 62 games. During the 2024-2025 season, Dennis played his best G League ball averaging 13.8 points per game.
While currently playing for the Stockton Kings, Dennis had a great season, starting in 17 of his 31 games played. He averaged a professional career high 29.6 minutes played with the Kings, shooting a 42.7 percent from the field.
What Dennis is best at though is shooting from behind the arc, as that is why many Aggies began to fall in love with his play. He hasn't slowed down as he recorded a 33.9 percent three-point percentage during his time in College Station.