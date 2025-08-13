NCAA Grants Texas A&M Basketball Player Eligibility Waiver
While Texas A&M and coach Bucky McMillan anxiously await the NCAA’s waiver decision on Rashaun Agee, the Fightin’ Farmers have received good news on a similar front.
When McMillan was announced as the head coach of the Aggies, he had zero players on the roster, meaning he had to start completely from scratch. Since then, McMillan and his staff have been hard at work assembling a squad of talented players, two of whom had to apply for an eligibility waiver from the NCAA.
On Tuesday, Spanish professional basketball player Ruebén Domínguez was granted a waiver by the NCAA for two years of eligibility, TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist reported via X.
Texas A&M’s Waiver Players
Domínguez is a massive addition for the Aggies. The 22-year-old Spanish phenom represented his country’s national team in 2024-25, where he averaged 7.6 points and 1.8 rebounds while shooting 47.3 percent from the floor and 43.3 percent from 3-point land. Before committing to Aggieland, he was a guard for Bilbao Basket. Domínguez brings a hard-nosed, professional Eurobasket outlook and work ethic to the Aggies and provide leadership early in the program’s rebirth.
The Texas A&M roster is just about complete. The NCAA’s decision regarding Agee’s decision will fill out the roster. The 6-foot-7 forward has stops at USC and Bowling Green on his way to Aggieland. He averages 10.8 points per game during his time at the Division I level. If the NCAA approves his eligibility waiver, he will be a key piece for the Aggies’ frontcourt.
The Maroon and White has some challenging opponents on its schedule this season. The Aggies will be making trips to Auburn, Tennessee, Texas, Alabama, Arkansas, and Vanderbilt. They also host the reigning national champion Florida Gators on top of a Chris Beard-led Ole Miss. The SEC has been one of the most star-studded basketball conferences in recent years, meaning McMillan will be facing baptism-by-fire to start his tenure with the Aggies. They will be facing an uphill battle, but McMillan and his staff have assembled a roster full of talent and experience and are ready for the war.
"You could be the 20th best team in the country and be the 10th best team in the league,” McMillan told The Field of 68 in June. “14 of the 16 teams made the tournament. We want to be at the top of the SEC, but if you just get into the tournament, you're four games away from the Final 4. That can happen to anybody quickly."