Previewing Texas A&M’s Trip to Athens to Face Georgia

For the first time this season, Georgia faces Texas A&M basketball at the Stegeman Coliseum on Saturday, January 31, at 12 p.m. on SEC Network.

Do the Aggies have enough momentum on the road to secure their seventh conference win, or will the Bulldogs play spoiler and defend home court?

It’s a battle between A&M head coach Bucky McMillan and Georgia head coach Mike White. Both programs are trending in the right direction and off to a solid start to the season, with projections giving each team a favorable seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Right now, ESPN Analytics gives the Maroon and White only a 43 percent chance to win against the mean machine in the Red and Black.

Does it take a lot of threes for the Aggies to win this contest, or does the defense have to do a lot of the work in this one to walk out winners? What areas does Georgia thrive in and have to be good in to steal a win in front of the home crowd?

Texas A&M vs Georgia Preview

Going into Saturday, the Aggies are on a week of rest after having a bye, while the Bulldogs took on the Volunteers at home on Wednesday and lost in overtime, 86-85.

The six SEC wins A&M has had came against LSU, Auburn, Oklahoma, Texas, Mississippi State, and South Carolina, while the only loss was to Tennessee. As for Georgia, they have beaten Auburn, South Carolina, Arkansas, and Missouri, but lost to Florida, Ole Miss, Texas, and Tennessee.

Offensively, the Aggies are going 46.7 percent from the field, 37.3 percent from three, and 74.8 percent from the charity stripe. Meanwhile, the Bulldogs are shooting 47.3 percent from the field, 32 percent from behind the arc, and 75.6 percent from the free-throw line.

In the SEC, A&M is No. 1 in turnover margin and assists, No. 2 in team 3-point field goal percentage and steals, No. 3 in scoring offense, and No. 4 in opponent free throw percentage as of January 27. Georgia is No. 1 in scoring offense and blocked shots, No. 3 in turnover margin and steals, and No. 4 in team free throw percentage.

Overall, the Aggies are No. 3 in bench points, No. 5 in assists, No. 6 in three pointers per game, No. 7 in scoring offense, No. 14 in three point attempts per game, No. 17 in turnovers forced, No. 21 in turnover margin, and No. 26 in scoring margin. The Bulldogs are No. 1 in blocks per game, free throws made, and fastbreak points, No. 2 in scoring offense, No. 5 in free throw attempts per game, No. 12 in scoring margin, No. 14 in offensive rebounds, No. 18 in rebounds per game, and No. 24 in turnover margin and turnovers forced.

Both squads thrive in different areas, so it could very well come down to how A&M’s defense responds to Georgia drawing fouls, the fastbreak opportunities, and the rebounding. For Georgia, they’ll have to stop A&M’s offense from making deep shots and stop the bench from scoring more, but there are obviously other categories that might determine this matchup.

Players To Watch

There will be numerous stars on display in Athens, and for the Bulldogs, guard Jeremiah Wilkinson is the guy who has to produce points consistently to keep the team in the game. Two other guards that have been averaging double digits and have been dominant when stepping on the court have been guards Blue Cain and Marcus Millender.

If the Aggies can get their forwards to rebound, it could determine the game. Forward Rashaun Agee is the team's leading rebounder, averaging over eight per game. Getting these two guards, Ruben Dominguez and Rylan Griffen, going will be essential to heating up on the road and building momentum down the stretch.