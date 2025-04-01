SEC Coach Denies Maryland Interest; Buzz Williams Top Candidate?
The Texas A&M Aggies' Buzz Williams was not the only SEC head coach who has been rumored to potentially be interested in the now-vacant Maryland Terrapins job.
In the immediate aftermath of now former Terrapins' coach Kevin Willard taking the same job at Villanova, Alabama coach Nate Oats joined Williams as the two high-profile current head men rumored to have an interest.
However, now it seems Williams now has that category of rumored interest to himself. According to a report the Field of 68 insider Jeff Goodman, the current Crimson Tide head coach has taken himself out of the running for the Maryland job.
"Alabama head coach Nate Oats has no interest in the vacant Maryland job, source told Field of 68," Goodman writes.
Goodman went even further to say that there was "no truth" to the rumors that Oats had interest in leaving Tuscaloosa for Maryland. Which obviously doesn't do much for Aggie fans hoping to hear the same in regards to Williams.
But the longer there is no official word on Williams' desire to stay in College Station, it seems that no news may indeed be pending bad news for Texas A&M. With Oats out of the running after taking the Crimson Tide to the Elite Eight, where they lost to Duke, Williams looks to be the highest profile candidate for the job.
Just days before Goodman broke the news on Oats's future. He reported that the buzz surrounding Williams (pun intended) was indeed true.
"Texas A&M’s Buzz Williams trying to get involved in Maryland if/when it opens, source told Field of 68," Goodman wrote on X Thursday.
The 52-year-old just completed his sixth season in College Station, where for the third year in a row, he helped the Aggies earn a spot in the NCAA Tournament. He's compiled a 120-73 record in College Station and is fresh off a 23-11 season that saw him take the Aggies to the Round of 32, the farthest they've made it with him at the helm.
And even while his time with the Aggies is viewed as a success, it does make sense why he would be interested in taking the Maryland. For one, they are coming off their best in a decade, as Willard took them to the Sweet 16. Secondly, historically, the Terrapins is a better job than Texas A&M.
Until a hire is officially made by Maryland, the Aggies may have to sweat out the coming days as they await to find out the future of their head coach.