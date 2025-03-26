Texas A&M Aggies Contact Son of Former NFL WR in Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies basketball team is looking for help, and they're apparently contacting an NFL legacy to try and get it.
According to The Portal Report, via his agent Ryan Murphy, the Aggies have been in contact with Buffalo Bills guard Anquan Boldin Jr.
Per the report, Boldin Jr. has also been in contact with Utah State, Colorado State, San Diego State, Richmond, Appalachian State, East Carolina and Albany thus far. He will have two years of eligibility remaining wherever he ends up.
The son of former NFL star Anquan Boldin, who was a three-time Pro Bowler with the Arizona Cardinals from 2003-2009, Boldin Jr. entered the portal last week after averaging 7.8 points, 3.2 rebounds, and 1.1 assists per game while averaging 50 percent from the field.
Standing 6-foot-4 and weighing in at 194 pounds, Boldin Jr. is a slashing wing with the ability to get to the basket and finish strong around the rim. He shot just 22.7 percent from three this past season, however, after shooting a little bit under 35 percent in his freshman campaign.
That said, his ability to get to the rim and score, as well as play solid defense on the perimeter is something that the Aggies sorely need heading into 2025.
With the Aggies, Bolding Jr. could be one of the first pieces in rebuilding a roster that will lose a ton of talent, thanks to the departures of seniors Wade Taylor IV, Henry Coleman III, Andersson Garcia, Hayden Hefner, Jace Carter, Zhuric Phelps, CJ Wilcher, and Manny Obaseki off of a team that made it to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.