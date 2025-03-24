Texas A&M 'Changed My Life' Says Aggies Henry Coleman III
Texas A&M Aggies forward Henry Coleman III might have started his career with the Duke Blue Devils, but it wasn't until he got to College Station that things really came together for him.
Four seasons, 140 games and 109 starts later, Coleman believes his life has been forever changed by his time in Aggieland.
“Can I say one thing about Texas A&M as a whole?" Coleman said after his team's loss to Michigan over the weekend. "It’s impacted our lives, truthfully changed all of our lives, and I think we’re thankful for it. It’s changed my life."
Coleman, of course, came to the Aggies as a transfer and a former four-star recruit as the No. 55 player in the nation in the 2020 recruiting class for Duke.
After making his way to Aggieland alongside other transfers like Tyrece Radford, Jalen Johnson, Marcus Williams, Javonte Brown-Ferguson, and Ethan Henderson, as well as freshmen Manny Obaseki and Wade Taylor IV, he would find himself as a part of one of the most impactful classes of players in Texas A&M basketball history.
“We didn’t hit every shot. We didn’t get every rebound. We didn’t get every steal. But we damn sure tried," Coleman said. "That’s one thing you’ll never, ever say about this team is that we never tried. Even when everybody tweeted stuff about us and we saw it, we always tried, and we always put our first foot forward and we kept it going. We’re just thankful for this.”
Coleman himself would average 9.1 points and 5.8 rebounds in 24.8 minutes per game over his four-year Aggie career.
But as part of a greater unit, Coleman was critical in helping the Aggies turn their basketball program back into a perennial NCAA Tournament team and making March Madness two years in a row. Coleman's group also helped establish a new culture and identity under head coach Buzz Williams.
And that is something Williams will never forget.
"When you have guys with great character, you're going to continue to fight," Williams said. "It wasn't the result we wanted. Credit to these guys, they kept fighting. For all the guys, they fought all game. That comes with great character."