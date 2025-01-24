Texas A&M Aggies Show Resilience in Comeback Win
There's still a lot of basketball to play this season, but the Texas A&M Aggies have already shown exactly what defines them: grit, tenacity and mental toughness.
Throughout Wednesday night's pivotal SEC matchup against the Ole Miss Rebels, the Aggies played from behind the entire night, trailing by as many as 11 points in the second half. They didn't get up, though putting together a furious comeback to earn a stunning 63-62 victory in Oxford. Manny Oabeski hit a clutch three-pointer with 14 seconds left, giving the Aggies their first lead of the entire game and driving a dagger through the hearts of the Rebels faithful.
While these kinds of wins aren't pretty, they're exactly the kinds of tests the Aggies need to succeed later down the line.
"I think, without sounding condescending, we went through like, four different stops to get here, and we're playing the late game on Wednesday night, and we're very thankful, because there it was a Quad 1 game," head coach Buzz Williams told reporters post-game. "They're ranked ahead of us and all of the analytics that matter. And now we'll get home at three o'clock in the morning and we play the first game on the road in another important game on Saturday.
"And so we all want to have success in March, but it just seems like an eternity away relative to what's required to go through this the league. ... To talk about March, it just seems with, again, without sounding condescending, it just seems like literally an eternity away."
This isn't the Aggies' first game like this either. On Jan. 8, the Aggies played from behind for much of their game against the then-No. 17 Oklahoma Sooners, trailing by as much as 18 in the second half. once again, though, they mounted a late comeback and ultimately pulled out an 80-78 win thanks to Zhuric Phelps' clutch three-pointer with 19 seconds to go.
To pull off these kinds of comebacks, on the road no less, shows what this Aggies team is made of. If there's any reason to believe they can go far in March, their resiliency is it.
