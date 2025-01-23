Texas A&M Aggies Add James Madison Defensive Coordinator to Staff
Just weeks after the season ended with a disappointing Las Vegas Bowl loss to USC, Texas A&M Aggies head coach Mike Elko is bringing a familiar face to his staff.
According to reports from 247Sports' Matt Zenitz, the Aggies are adding Lyle Hemphill to the coaching staff. Hemphill will leave his role as the defensive coordinator and safeties coach at James Madison University and move to College Station. According to Liucci, he will join the staff as a "senior assistant."
While the 45-year-old may be a new name to Aggie fans, he and Elko are already familiar with one another. Hemphill was part of Elko's staff at Duke for two seasons. He first joined in 2022 as the safeties coach before being promoted to co-defensive coordinator the following year.
Yet, despite Elko taking the A&M job following the 2023 season, Hemphill did not make the move to College Station with him. Instead, Hemphill joined Bob Chesney's staff at James Madison.
This season with James Madison, Hemphill helped put together the No. 21 ranked scoring defense in the nation, with the Dukes giving up 20.5 points per game. The Dukes also ranked No. 26 in rush defense, No. 45 in pass defense and No. 23 in the nation in total defense.
Those numbers were a bit skewed as well, with the Dukes allowing 50 points and 616 yards of total offense - including 475 through the air - in their lone matchup vs. a Power 5 in the North Carolina Tarheels. They also forced the Tarheels into five turnovers that day.
