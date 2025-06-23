Former Texas A&M Guard Alex Caruso Wins NBA Title With OKC Thunder
Former Texas A&M Aggies guard Alex Caruso has officially captured his second-career NBA Championship.
Caruso and the Oklahoma City Thunder won the franchise's second-ever title Sunday night at Paycom Center against the Indiana Pacers in Game 7, using a strong second half before closing out a 103-91 win. Caruso finished with 10 points, three rebounds and three steals in 32 minutes off the bench.
Caruso delivered some big-time performance during the series. He scored 20 points in both Game 2 and Game 4 -- both wins for the Thunder -- before finishing the Finals averaging 10.1 points and 3.6 rebounds.
The Seattle Supersonics won the franchise's first championship during the 1978-79 season. This year's Thunder team was the second to make it to the NBA Finals (2011-12) since the franchise moved to Oklahoma City in 2008.
Caruso won his first NBA title with the Los Angeles Lakers at the bubble during the COVID-shortened 2020 season.
Casuro was a vital part of OKC's championship run thanks to his efforts as an elite defender and reliable veteran that seems to always be in the right spot. He averaged 7.1 points per game during the regular season.
NBA insider Brian Windhorst said recently on ESPN's First Take that Oklahoma City's offseason trade to acquire Caruso from the Chicago Bulls could potentially be "the most impactful" deal that results in a championship for this season. Now in hindsight, it's hard to imagine the Thunder could have won a title without his efforts.
"What was the most impactful trade that led to the 2024 championship? The answer was Jrue Holiday being traded to the Boston Celtics, okay? What could end up being the most impactful trade that affects the 2025 championship? I would argue that it might be Alex Caruso being traded to the Thunder," Windhorst said, per Chicago Bulls on SI.