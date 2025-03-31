Texas A&M Aggies Contact UCLA Guard in Transfer Portal
The Texas A&M Aggies are staying diligent in the transfer portal despite some uncertainty surrounding the future of head coach Buzz Williams.
According to Tobias Bass of The Athletic, the Aggies are one of many teams that have reached out to UCLA Bruins transfer guard Sebastian Mack. The Chicago native spent the past two seasons in Los Angeles with the Bruins under UCLA head coach Mick Cronin.
Mack averaged 9.6 points, 2.1 rebounds and 1.7 assists this season across 34 apperances and just one start. As a freshman in 2023-24, he started 30 of 33 games while averaging 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds, 1.6 assists and 1.3 steals per contest.
During non-conference play, Cronin had some tough words for Mack, saying that he "didn't deserve to play" in a December game against Prairie View A&M.
Here's the full quote, per UCLA Bruins on SI.
"It's called accountability," Cronin said, per UCLA Bruins on SI. "Now I know everybody else thinks I'm too tough on kids and all that, but I just don't know what world they're going to leave here and go in where you don't have to be accountable, and people are going to pay him. Right now, they get their scholarship, they can transfer, I can't get rid of them, they can go be a free agent, they can get more money, I got to pay them, now the school's going to have to pay them, the collectives.
"I mean, this is literally like 'The Wizard of Oz' or something in a movie right now, and when they got to play for a living, you better be damn good at it, you better be accountable or you're going to get cut, you're going to get fired from your job. So I just I figured I'd get him ready, that's my job, I care about him."
Despite this, Mack returned to the lineup and was solid to end the regular season. In UCLA's two NCAA Tournament games against Utah State and Tennessee, Mack scored just four total points on six shots in 34 minutes of action combined across the two contests.