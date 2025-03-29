BREAKING: UCLA Loses Another Key G to Portal
A day after UCLA made a massive move by landing former New Mexico guard Donovan Dent in the transfer portal, it lost another one of its key role players.
According to On3's Pete Nakos, sophomore guard Sebastian Mack has entered the portal.
Mack played in all 34 games with just one start. This was big change of pace for the former Bruin, as Mack had made 30 starts in his freshman campaign when he was named to the Pac-12 All-Freshman Team.
He averaged 12.1 points, 3.6 rebounds and 1.3 steals that season. This year, his production decreased in all three categories, as he averaged just 9.6 points per game, 2.1 rebounds and 0.9 steals.
Mack wasn't the most consistent player this season. Just recently, for example, he scored 18 in his team's loss to Wisconsin in the Big Ten Tournament before going scoreless against Utah State in the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
Aside from that Wisconsin game, Clark's best games of the year were more so earlier in the season, as he fell off a bit later on.
Back in December, UCLA coach Mick Cronin had made some harsh, but honest, comments on Mack's limited minutes against Prairie View A&M, saying "he wasn't ready to play, didn't deserve to play."
"It's called accountability," Cronin had said. "Now I know everybody else thinks I'm too tough on kids and all that, but I just don't know what world they're going to leave here and go in where you don't have to be accountable, and people are going to pay him. Right now, they get their scholarship, they can transfer, I can't get rid of them, they can go be a free agent, they can get more money, I got to pay them, now the school's going to have to pay them, the collectives.
"I mean, this is literally like 'The Wizard of Oz' or something in a movie right now, and when they got to play for a living, you better be damn good at it, you better be accountable or you're going to get cut, you're going to get fired from your job. So I just I figured I'd get him [Mack] ready, that's my job, I care about him."
Of course, this was way back in December, and Cronin's players have expressed appreciation for his honesty and tough love. But one can't help but wonder if Mack's cut in minutes played a factor into this decision.
