Texas A&M Expresses Interest in Dynamic Sharpshooter Transfer
Following Texas A&M basketball’s NCAA Tournament loss to Michigan State, the team saw a mass exodus from the program. After coach Buzz Williams left A&M for Maryland, the Aggies had just one player on their roster. Now, new head coach Bucky McMillan has to build a roster from ashes.
On the team-building journey, McMillan and crew have reached out to sophomore point guard Marcus “Smurf” Millender, per The Athletic’s Tobias Bass. The 5’11” guard averaged 14.9 points and 3.3 assists last season at UTSA.
Millender would be a perfect candidate for McMillan’s system, deemed “Bucky Ball.” McMillan emphasizes gritty defense while playing fast, 3-pointer-heavy offense. Millender has shot 43.8% from beyond the arc in his career and has recorded 80 steals in his two-year career.
The first time Millender entered the portal, a McMillan-led Samford squad and Stephen F. Austin, led by now-A&M assistant Kyle Keller, both showed interest in the sharpshooter, to The Portal Scoop on X.
Prior to UTSA, Millender spent a season with South Alabama. With the Jaguars, he averaged 9.7 points per game on 27.9 minutes per game. Millender’s production took a significant jump when he got to San Antonio, especially from the free-throw line.
The Aggies join a long list of schools who have reportedly contacted Millender. He has heard from programs like Ole Miss, Texas Tech, VCU and Georgia, among others. A factor that could give A&M a leg-up one the other schools is Millender’s Houston upbringing. Located about two hours northwest of Clear Brook High School, A&M is closer to home for him than most other schools.
If Millender were to commit to the Aggies, he would be joining North Alabama transfer Jacari Lane and four-star signee Jeremiah Green as the Maroon and White’s guards.