Texas A&M Aggies Guard Set to Break All-Time Program Record vs. Michigan
When Texas A&M Aggies guard Hayden Hefner takes the floor Saturday in the Round of 32 against the Michigan Wolverines at the NCAA Tournament, he'll be making program history.
In Saturday's 80-71 win over Yale in the Roundof 64, Hefner tied Kourtney Roberson's all-time Aggies record for games played with 142 appearances. Hefner got the start against the Bulldogs, finishing with four points, two rebounds and two steals in 18 minutes. Regardless of what stat line he has against Michigan in his 143rd career game, he'll set a record that might never be broken in College Station.
"What has happened with our group probably won't happen anymore to have such a large contingent of returning pieces," Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams said Friday. "Wade (Taylor IV), Henry (Coleman III), Andy (Garcia), Hayden. Tomorrow, Hayden will have played in more games than anyone in the history of Texas A&M."
Hefner is in his fifth season with the Aggies. This marks the fourth year he's played with Taylor IV, Obaseki and Coleman III and the third season he's been with Washington and Garcia. It's almost impossible to find that kind of continuity in this era of college basketball.
Hefner has started 40 career games, including 17 this season. He's averaging 4.6 points and 1.6 rebounds this year, which was highlighted by 19 points against Houston Christian on Dec. 20 and 16 points in the loss to Alabama on Jan. 11.
Hefner's impact on this year's team goes beyond the box score. He's not afraid to get his hands dirty on both ends and provides the occasional 3-point make, though he hasn't nailed a triple since Feb. 11 against Georgia.
After the win over Texas at home on Jan. 4, Williams gave a brutally honest assessment of Hefner when evaluating the rest of the talent in the Lone Star Showdown.
"Probably the least talented player that played in the Lone Star Showdown, but it's hard to grade guts. He's got big guts," Williams said.
Hefner and the Aggies will tipoff in Denver on Saturday at 4:15 p.m. CT. The winner will head to Atlanta to face the winner of Auburn vs. Creighton in the Sweet 16.