Texas A&M Aggies Hosting Oklahoma Guard for Transfer Portal Visit
The Texas A&M Aggies could have a chance to close in on another transfer portal addition for head coach Bucky McMillan.
Per reports from Tobias Bass of The Athletic, the Aggies are hosting Oklahoma Sooners transfer guard Duke Miles for a visit. He also reportedly has upcoming visits scheduled with the Tennessee Volunteers, USC Trojans and Baylor Bears.
Following the end of the season, Miles had committed to Virginia and new head coach Ryan Odom after entering the transfer portal but quickly backed off the decision in order to reopen his recruitment.
A Montgomery, AL. native, Miles is entering his last season of eligibility after spending the first three years of his career at Troy. He transferred to High Point for the 2023-24 season before joining Oklahoma.
During his one season at High Point, Miles averaged a career-high 17.5 points. He took on a lesser role with Oklahoma due to the presence of dynamic freshman guard Jeremiah Fears and forward Jalon Moore but still managed to show he's a SEC-level player.
This past season with the Sooners, Miles averaged 9.4 points, 2.5 rebounds and 2.0 assists on 51.4 percent shooting from the floor, 43 percent from deep and 83.1 percent from the foul line while starting all 34 games for head coach Porter Moser.
If the Aggies can land Miles, he'd join a Texas A&M transfer class that already features commitments from Mackenzie Mgbako (Indiana), Jacari Lane (North Alabama), Josh Holloway (Samford) and Zach Clemence (Kansas).
There remains work for McMillan and staff to do but it's clear the Aggies are headed in an encouraging direction after some uncertainy following the departure of Buzz Williams. Texas A&M has also lost players like Pharrel Payne, Solomon Washington, George Turkson Jr. and Andre Mills, who of whom followed Williams to Maryland via the portal.