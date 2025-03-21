Texas A&M Aggies Interested in Milwaukee Transfer Forward Jamichael Stillwell?
As the Texas A&M Aggies look to make a deep run in the NCAA Tournament following Thursday's80-71 win over Yale, they are also keeping an eye on next season, and more specifically the transfer portal.
Per a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser, the Aggies have contacted current Milwaukee forward Jamichael Stillwell since he entered the transfer portal. The Aggies are reportedly one of the many teams who have contacted the junior forward from Milwaukee.
Other teams who have also reportedly made contact include Florida State, Georgia, Georgia Tech, Texas Tech, Wisconsin, Oklahoma, and Ole Miss among others. Stillwell becomes the second potential portal target that the Aggies have made contact with according to Kayser, as he also reported that Texas A&M reached out to North Dakota State guard Jacari White.
Stillwell, a 6-foot-8, 225-pound forward from Atlanta, Georgia, finished second in scoring for the Panthers this past season. He averaged 13 points, 10.7 rebounds, and 1.4 assists per game. Meanwhile he shot 46.8 percent from the field and 28.6 percent from beyond the arc.
This past season was Stillwell's first with the Panthers as he played his first two seasons at the junior college level. First, he went to Miami-Dade Community College where he averaged 13.9 points and 8.4 rebounds. Before he spent his sophomore season at Butler County Community College, where he averaged 12.5 points and 10.5 rebounds.
The Aggies will play Michigan on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16. Tip-off is set for 4:15 p.m. CT.
