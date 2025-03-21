Jace LaViolette Ties Texas A&M Home Run Record in Loss to No. 22 Vanderbilt
While the Texas A&M Aggies basketball team heads to the round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament, Texas A&M baseball continues its conference woes on the diamond.
Texas A&M was unable to carry their momentum with them to Nashville, as they dropped their first game against Vanderbilt, a close 5-3 affair Thursday night.
This is the fourth straight conference loss for the Aggies, still looking for their first win against an SEC school in the 2025 season.
The Aggies were able to get on the board first in historical fashion in the top of the first inning, as Jace LaViolette launched a two-run home run into the right field seats to put the Aggies on the board.
This was the 56th home run in an Aggie uniform for "Lord Tubbington," as Hayden Schott dubs him, putting him in a tie with Daylan Holt for the all-time Texas A&M home run record.
The long ball was the fifth of the year from the bat of the potential first-round pick.
Unfortunately, after LaViolette's homer, a single by Terrence Kiel II that scored Wyatt Henseler in the top of the fifth inning were the only runs the Aggie bats could put on the board, only mustering five hits on the night.
Vanderbilt took the lead in the bottom of the third inning as right fielder Jacob Humphrey blasted a three-run home run, which was followed by runs batted in by Mac Rose and Braden Holcomb later in the game, securing the 5-3 win for the Commodores.
Aggies ace Ryan Prager took his first loss of 2025. He lasted seven innings, giving up nine hits, four earned runs, five total runs, walked two and struck out four, a long night for the southpaw out of Dallas.
Now just one game above .500, the Aggies will look to score conference win number one on the year when they face the Commodores Friday night at 6:00 p.m.
And possibly find themselves a new all-time home run leader while they're at it.
