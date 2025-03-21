Texas A&M Aggies in Contact with North Dakota State Transfer Portal Star
As the Texas A&M Aggies keep their hopes of making a deep run in the NCAA Tournament following Thursday's 80-71 win over Yale, they are also keeping an eye on the future, and more specifically the transfer portal.
Per a report from League Ready's Sam Kayser, the Aggies have contacted current North Dakota State guard Jacari White since he entered the transfer portal following the conclusion of the Bison's season. The Aggies are reportedly one of many teams who have contacted the senior guard from North Dakota State.
The list of schools includes programs like Florida State, Alabama, Tennessee, Ole Miss, and USC among others.
White, the 6-foot-3, 180-pound guard finished second in scoring for the Bison this past season. He averaged 17.1 points, 4.3 rebounds, and 2.3 assists per game. Meanwhile, he shot 45.2 percent from the field and 39.8 percent from beyond the arc.
It was a career-year for White and now he will look to play out his senior season elsewhere. And Texas A&M could be possible new home for the Bison guard. Especially considering that the Aggies will be forced to replace star guard Wade Taylor IV, who leads the team in scoring at 15.7 points per game.
Taylor chipped in 15 points and five assists on Thursday night as he helped the Aggies advance past the Yale Bulldogs in the first round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Aggies will play Michigan on Saturday with a chance to advance to the Sweet 16.
