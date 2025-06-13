Texas A&M Aggies Schedule Non-Conference Series With ACC Team
With the first season of Bucky Ball soon underway, Texas A&M and Florida State have agreed to start a series at a neutral site on November 28 in Tampa, Florida, per college basketball insider Jon Rothstein, While the series is set in the home state of the Noles, the 2026-2027 matchup should fall somewhere in Texas.
While the first game of the matchup is in Tampa, Florida, just under four hours away from Florida State, it is expected to be a great series for the Noles with a lot of "home presence" as well as getting the Aggies out on the road against a competitive team.
In this non-conference matchup, it will be a good road test for the new head coach Bucky McMillan, to see how his Aggies handle tough competition away from Reed Arena.
It is difficult to predict how McMillan's brand new roster will do at a neutral site, but the 2024-2025 team did decent, posting a 5-3 record. On the other side, Florida State was solid at neutral sites finishing 4-1.
Although this first series won't be played on campus in Tallahassee, being only four hours away should draw in a large amount of Noles' fans, outnumbering the fans of the Aggies traveling all the way from Texas. With this being said, it could be a huge advantage for Florida State as they went 11-5 at home this previous season.
As far as the Aggies go, traveling hasn't been an issue in the past where they do pretty average, going 5-5 on the road last season. With a heavy presence of Florida State fans and not as many A&M supporters, it may be tough but with the talent that McMillan has gained out of the transfer portal has been huge, shaping up to what should be a very positive season for the Aggies.
Both Texas A&M and Florida State are entering the 2025-2026 season under brand new head coaches, making it very interesting to see how well they handle games under pressure.