Texas A&M Transfer Small Forward Entering Transfer Portal
And the hole gets a little bit deeper for the Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team.
Per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Texas A&M transfer small forward George Turkson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Thursday evening with a "do not contact" tag.
Turkson did not see the court in Buzz Williams' final season with Texas A&M.
Turkson, a 6'7, 205-lb junior small forward commited to Texas A&M over Northwestern and UMass after also receiving offers form Ole Miss, Xavier, Seton Hall, amongst other schools.
The junior forward was ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to On3's Industry Rankings and the No. 3 player in Massachusetts, coming out of Lowell Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, MA.
Turkson's decision to enter the portal, similar to Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington, likely stems from Buzz Williams' departure to take over head coaching duties for the Maryland Terrapins, and the coaching staff in College Station was a big reason that Turkson chose the Maroon and White to begin with.
"I chose Texas A&M because they see the value and intangibles that I bring to a team. The coaching staff, their players, they are all great people inside and outside basketball," Turkson told On3. "I chose A&M because they appreciate the skill set I have and I am more than confident they'll help me continue to grow and develop to become a complete player."
As Buzz Williams never called upon Turkson on game days, and with all of those aforementioned players gone now, Turkson will look for a new school to grow and develop his skill set at.