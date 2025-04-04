All Aggies

Texas A&M Transfer Small Forward Entering Transfer Portal

Another Aggie will be looking for another school to play for the 2025-26 season.

Aaron Raley

Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball past Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images
Mar 22, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies guard Wade Taylor IV (4) dribbles the ball past Michigan Wolverines guard Nimari Burnett (4) during the second half in the second round of the NCAA Tournament at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images / Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

And the hole gets a little bit deeper for the Texas A&M Aggies' men's basketball team.

Per On3 Sports' Pete Nakos, Texas A&M transfer small forward George Turkson entered the NCAA Transfer Portal Thursday evening with a "do not contact" tag.

Turkson did not see the court in Buzz Williams' final season with Texas A&M.

buzz
March 20, 2025; Denver, CO, USA; Texas A&M Aggies head coach Buzz Williams motions during the first half against the Yale Bulldogs at Ball Arena. Mandatory Credit: Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images / Ron Chenoy-Imagn Images

Turkson, a 6'7, 205-lb junior small forward commited to Texas A&M over Northwestern and UMass after also receiving offers form Ole Miss, Xavier, Seton Hall, amongst other schools.

The junior forward was ranked as the No. 106 overall prospect in the 2024 class, according to On3's Industry Rankings and the No. 3 player in Massachusetts, coming out of Lowell Bradford Christian Academy in Haverhill, MA.

Turkson's decision to enter the portal, similar to Pharrel Payne and Solomon Washington, likely stems from Buzz Williams' departure to take over head coaching duties for the Maryland Terrapins, and the coaching staff in College Station was a big reason that Turkson chose the Maroon and White to begin with.

"I chose Texas A&M because they see the value and intangibles that I bring to a team. The coaching staff, their players, they are all great people inside and outside basketball," Turkson told On3. "I chose A&M because they appreciate the skill set I have and I am more than confident they'll help me continue to grow and develop to become a complete player."

As Buzz Williams never called upon Turkson on game days, and with all of those aforementioned players gone now, Turkson will look for a new school to grow and develop his skill set at.

feed

Published
Aaron Raley
AARON RALEY

Aaron Raley is a credentialed writer covering the Texas A&M Aggies for On SI, joining the team on May 27, 2024. Born and raised in Northeast Texas, Aaron is a senior journalism major at Texas A&M University and is also minoring in history and sports management. Aaron’s writing abilities are driven by his love and passion for various sports, both at the collegiate and professional level, as well as his experience in playing sports, especially baseball and football.

Home/Basketball