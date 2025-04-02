Texas A&M Forward Pharrel Payne Makes Decision On Aggies Future
The Texas A&M basketball is looking to be facing a total do-over both on the head coach and now seemingly players, as well.
Wednesday morning, Texas A&M forward Pharrel Payne announced per his agency that he would be entering the NCAA Transfer Portal with a "Do Not Contact" tag, according to On3 Sports.
Payne, a 6'9 junior, averaged 10.4 points and 5.1 rebounds per game this season as he and Henry Coleman III were vital reasons that the Aggies were as dominant on the glass as they were both offensively and defensively. Payne also scored 25 and 26 points in the team's two NCAA Tournament games against Yale and Michigan, respectively.
Payne's announcement comes not even a day after Texas A&M head coach Buzz Williams was announced to have signed a six-year deal to become the new head coach of the Maryland Terrapins.
The big man began his collegiate career with the Minnesota Golden Gophers from 2022 to 2024, before transferring to College Station for the 2025 season.
After eight of A&M's starting-caliber players used the remainder of their collegiate eligibility, Payne and fellow forward Solomon Washington were really going to be the only two Aggies to carry over to next season, and with an entirely new head coach and many new teammates nonetheless, it seems that Payne thinks a new start is best for him right now.
The only questions that remain now are "What will Solomon Washington do?" and "Who will be the new head coach of the Texas A&M men's basketball team?" the latter is another difficult process that Texas A&M athletic director Trev Alberts will have to navigate in his third head coaching search since taking over AD duties in College Station a little over a year ago.