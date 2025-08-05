Report: Texas A&M Basketball Sets Another Non-Conference Matchup

NEWS: Per sources, Texas A&M will play SMU in Arlington on December 7th 🏀



This is the 3rd time in 4 years the Aggies and Ponies will meet.



This is the 5th power conference game on A&M’s non-con schedule, joining UCF (H), Oklahoma State (A), Florida State (N) and Pitt (A) 👍 pic.twitter.com/IzOtjAt8eY