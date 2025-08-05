Report: Texas A&M Basketball Sets Another Non-Conference Matchup
The new era of Texas A&M basketball is growing closer to its on-court debut under head coach Bucky McMillan.
Last year’s Aggie squad saw a disappointing end to the final season of one of the most memorable core groups in recent memory. A&M's All-time leading scorer Wade Taylor IV, Solomon Washington, Henry Coleman, Andersson Garcia and Zhuric Phelps have all made their marks on the program and given the 12th Man something to be excited about between football and baseball seasons.
The new-look Aggies have announced their fifth non-conference opponent for the upcoming season, a neutral-site game against the SMU Mustangs in the Dallas Wings’ arena, TexAgs’ Luke Evangelist reported via X.
The State of Texas A&M’s Non-Conference Schedule
Texas A&M is set to take on SMU on Dec. 7, which will be the third matchup between the two squads in the past three years, with the last meeting being a 79-66 win for the Aggies in 2023. The victory was a major one for the Fightin’ Farmers as it reintroduced coach Buzz Williams to then SMU star Zhuric Phelps, who would later transfer to A&M.
Overall, the Mustangs lead the all-time series 52-53. The Aggies now have a chance to even the series.
Other non-conference games scheduled for the Aggies include a home bout against UCF, a road trip to Oklahoma State, a neutral-site game against Florida State and a trip to Pitt for the ACC-SEC Challenge.
UCF pulled off an impressive upset over the No. 13 Aggies in last year’s season opener. The game was a sign of what was to come for the Maroon and White that season. With the Buzz Williams era in the past, A&M has a chance to set the tone and make up for last season’s loss.
The only non-conference game formally listed on the team’s website is their matchup against Pitt in the ACC-SEC Challenge. The event is an in-season series that has been played every year since 2023.
Since arriving in Aggieland, McMillan has been on a tear in the transfer portal. McMillan and his staff have built a tournament-ready squad from the ashes after there were zero players rostered upon his arrival. With players like Pop Isaacs and Mackenzie Mgbako, the new A&M roster may be more talented than the Williams-led squads they have had in the past.