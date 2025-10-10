Texas A&M Basketball’s Fresh Start Begins to Take Shape
We have reached five months since the Bucky McMillan era started for Texas A&M basketball.
With less than a month until the Aggies open their season on November 3 against New Mexico State, McMillan shared his thoughts on where the team stands.
“As good as it can be,” McMillan said. “To have all new players, you know, it's not going to win an Oscar on opening night, right? But, um, as good as it can be considering the circumstances.”
2025 Texas A&M Basketball Roster
If you haven’t followed the college basketball offseason closely, don’t be surprised if you don’t recognize a single face on this year’s Aggie roster. McMillan’s squad features an entirely new group filled with experience from all levels of the game.
Here’s the 2025 squad:
Guards: Pop Isaacs (6’2”/Jr.), Rylan Griffen (6' 5”/Sr.), Jacari Lane (6’0”/Sr.), Josh Holloway (6’1”/Jr.), Marcus Hill (6’3”/Gr), Noah Shelby (6’3”/Jr.), Ruben Dominguez (6’6”/So.), Jeremiah Green (6’3”/Fr.) and Ali Dibba (6’5”/5th).
Forwards: Mackenzie Mgbako (6’9”/Jr.), Zach Clemence (6'11”/Gr.), Rashaun Agge (6’7”/Gr.), Jamie Vinson (6’11”/So.), Chris McDermott (6’7”/So.), and Federiko Federiko (6’11”/Gr.).
With the majority of the team made up of upperclassmen, McMillan believes experience will be the key to building chemistry and winning early.
“You've heard the saying, freshmen want to play, sophomores want to start, juniors want to score, seniors want to win,” McMillan said. “We have a lot of upperclassmen, and I think they understand what it takes to win, even if they haven’t played together long.”
Meet Ruben Dominguez
Ruben Dominguez might be the oldest sophomore you have ever met. At 22 years old, the Spain native arrives in College Station with over 150 international games under his belt.
For McMillan, the pitch to bring Dominguez overseas wasn’t a hard sell.
“The SEC, let’s keep it real, was the best league in college basketball last year,” McMillan said. “That’s intriguing for players who want to compete at a high level.”
That statement is arguably true. The SEC sent a record 14 teams to the NCAA Tournament last season, with seven reaching the Sweet Sixteen, four the Elite Eight, two the Final Four, and the national champion emerging from the conference.
So why A&M?
“He is one of the best shooters in Spain, and he's one of the best shooters in the world,” McMillan said. “So, we knew about him, but he needed to find a place that fit the way he plays and we've always been in the top 10 in the country in three-point attempts. So, it was an easy sell for us to try to get him here.”
That shooting flair has already been on display in practice.
“He made 74 threes in a row and then the next day came back, made 73 in a row, right? I mean, like that's… impressive.”
Dominguez has long been known for his sharp shooting.
Dominguez earned silver and gold medals at the FIBA U16 and U19 levels and was named the 2019 FIBA World Championship MVP after averaging 13.4 points, 3.4 rebounds, and 2.3 assists to lead Spain to a gold medal. The newest Aggie commit also shot 41.5% from three and 87.2% from the line, per EuroBasket.com.